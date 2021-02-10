Hagen Group Unleashes International Growth by Migrating to Tecsys' SaaS Supply Chain Platform

The world's largest privately owned pet product manufacturer and distributor ushers in new operational agility and borderless scalability by moving to Tecsys' SaaS WMS.

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, is pleased to announce that Rolf C. Hagen Inc., a global leader in pet product manufacturing and distribution, will deploy Tecsys' SaaS software across its multinational warehouse and distribution infrastructure, fueling its continued growth against a uniquely challenging and converging marketplace. The SaaS platform will enable better operational agility and strengthen business intelligence.

The Hagen Group was founded in Montreal in 1955 and has since grown into the world's largest privately owned multinational manufacturer and distributor of pet supplies. Offering over 5,000 products, and with multiple category-leading brands, the company enjoys sales in over 75 countries. As the business expands in volume and geography, priority turned to modernizing its tech stack and eliminating internal IT burden so that the continued growth of the business could be supported by the technical infrastructure in place.

As with many of Tecsys' more longstanding customers, the Hagen Group sought to retain operational efficiencies and robust system capabilities while preparing for more complexity and higher demands on operational resources. A SaaS model was adopted to drive unity across disparate data siloes and complex supply chain operations in North America and Europe. Tecsys' SaaS supply chain platform enables customers to connect their core supply chain execution activities together, stitching together planning, execution and delivery capabilities from end-to-end.

The Hagen Group emphasizes the importance of continued innovation and improved customer experience initiatives. The company likewise understands that staying ahead of the competitive fray is no longer just about feature, function and price. How that product reaches its destination factors fundamentally into the buying decision. By modernizing its supply chain infrastructure, functionality and capacity, the company is better positioned to focus on its core business mandate while satisfying more fastidious logistical demands.

"We have journeyed together with Tecsys for nearly two decades, and in them we find a true partner in pursuit of supply chain excellence," says Rolf Hagen Jr., president and CEO at Rolf C. Hagen Inc. "We coordinate a deeply complex network of high-volume manufacturers, artisanal vendors, multinational retailers, standalone stores and direct-to-consumer channels, and Tecsys has given us the tools to orchestrate these moving parts on a global scale."

Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys, comments, "We are delighted that the Hagen Group has renewed their faith in Tecsys by converting to SaaS. We are confident that this move will greatly enhance their operational flexibility, and in turn, better support them in driving customer satisfaction."

Innovation in supply chain management is fast and furious, and cloud deployment provides the backdrop to stay at the cutting edge of that innovation. Customers who convert to SaaS can harness multiple benefits like improved agility, greater security, and a better ability to absorb supply chain disruption. For over a decade, Tecsys has helped customers move their supply chains to the cloud, enabling operational elasticity and clearing the path for borderless business growth.

"Perhaps more quickly than any time in history, the supply chain industry is shedding legacy restraints," explains Bill King, chief revenue officer at Tecsys. "Once upon a time, it was enough to install supply chain software and run it for 20 years with only tweaks along the way. Today, the technology that supports modern distribution operations is more dynamic and needs to evolve with the rate of change on the outside. SaaS puts the power of innovation in the hands of our customers, so they remain at the bleeding edge of what they do and how they serve their customers."

"Several organizations are aware that migration to cloud may be overdue but hesitate to take action because they are unsure about best practices, operational and financial implications, or ongoing resource requirements post changeover," continues King. "With the Hagen Group as with other companies making the switch, Tecsys is hands-on in this process so that our customers, ultimately, can be more hands-off without skipping a beat in their operations."

Stay up to date with the latest news from Tecsys on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Rolf C. Hagen Inc.

Caring for pets since 1955, the family company founded by Rolf C. Hagen has grown to become the world's largest privately owned, multinational pet products manufacturer and distributor. Driven by a common bond of love and compassion for animals, they are dedicated to creating practical and innovative products that enhance the health and welfare of pets worldwide.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagen-group-unleashes-international-growth-by-migrating-to-tecsys-saas-supply-chain-platform-301225378.html

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.