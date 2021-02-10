>
Successful production start of OXE300 in Poland

February 10, 2021 | About: FRA:5LK -0.55% OTCPK:CMMCF +4.45% OSTO:OXE -0.5%

The first OXE300 has been assembled and shipped from PanLinks Polish site at the special economic zone of Tczew

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 10, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The development of the production set up for the OXE300 advances according to plan, well in line with the previously communicated goal to start production of OXE300 in Tczew (Poland) under the first quarter this year. Assembly of the first three units has recently been finalized and are waiting to be shipped out. Two more units are expected to be finalized before this weeks end. OXE Marine AB (NASDAQ STO: OXE) (OTCQB: CMMCF) personnel are on site to align the production process with OXE technical requirements.

The initial 20 production units from the assembly in Poland will be sent to OXE Marine AB test facility in Ängelholm (Sweden), where they will undergo rigorous testing, both in test tank and on our test boats on the water to ensure that stringent demands on endurance, reliability, power and control are met.

First shipment of OXE300 produced in Poland is expected to be sent to customers in the last week of February.

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser for OXE Marine AB (publ). Contact details to FNCA Sweden AB: tel. +46 8 528 00 399, e-mail [email protected].

For further information, please contact:

Myron Mahendra, CEO, [email protected], +46 76 347 59 82

Anders Berg, Chairman, [email protected], +46 70 358 91 55

OXE Marine AB (publ) (NASDAQ STO: OXE, OTCQX: CMMCF) has, after several years of development, constructed the OXE Diesel, the world's first diesel outboard engine in the high-power segment. The Company's unique patented engine-to-propulsion power transmission solutions have led to high demand for the Company's engines worldwide.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oxe-marine-ab/r/successful-production-start-of-oxe300-in-poland,c3283179

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/successful-production-start-of-oxe300-in-poland-301225741.html

SOURCE OXE Marine AB


