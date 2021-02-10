>
Altair Announces Comprehensive Electronic System Design Capabilities - Accelerates Development of Smarter, Connected Products

February 10, 2021 | About: NAS:ALTR -0.21%

PR Newswire

TROY, Mich., Feb. 10, 2021

2021 simulation software update release includes faster speeds, improved accuracy, and unmatched user experience

TROY, Mich., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair, (Nasdaq: ALTR) a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced updated solver technologies and enhanced user experiences with the release of its 2021 simulation software update.

Co-simulation of fluids and discrete elements in a water pump

"In addition to accelerated simulation of real-world product performance and expanded simulation-driven design for manufacturing functionality, this release brings a robust end-to-end electronic system design toolset to our customers," said James Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "The latest updates to our simulation solutions enable customers to develop complex products more profitably by simulating 5G connectivity, electronic board level performance, modern manufacturing processes, and more."

End-to-end electronic system design
Altair's new electronic system design toolset enables engineers developing smart, connected devices to collaborate on all aspects of physical, logical, thermal, electrical, and mechanical design. This accelerates a variety of applications, from more efficient printed circuit board (PCB) design review, verification, analysis, and manufacture to the design of motors, sensors, and actuators with simulation. Notable updates include:

Improved simulation of real-world product performance
Altair's ability to solve the most complex problems has expanded while delivering improved performance on graphics processing unit (GPU) and central processing unit (CPU) hardware on desktops, private, public, and hybrid-cloud environments. This faster, more accurate simulation of real-world product performance is addressed through these updates:

Expanded simulation-driven design for manufacturing (SDfM)
Altair pioneered SDfM, bringing manufacturing simulation into the earliest stages of concept design with fast, accurate solvers and intuitive interfaces. The expanding functionality of Altair's SDfM offering now spans casting, stamping, molding, extrusion, additive, and foaming. Additionally, Altair simulation solutions are increasingly used in process manufacturing during research, development, and process improvement in industries that produce bulk quantities of goods, including pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics, and chemicals.

  • Inspire Mold™ is rapidly becoming the industry benchmark for injection molding simulation in the early stages of product design.
  • Inspire PolyFoam™ simulates the molding of foam components and rigid foam panels with polyurethane foams used in a wide range of industrial and household applications.

These updates will help customers across a broad range of industries – from automotive and aerospace to energy, healthcare, and high tech – solve complex problems as they advance the development of their smart, connected products by leveraging 5G, electromagnetics, and the Internet of Things.

All products are available through Altair Units, which gives customers easy access to Altair's entire portfolio of software solutions. Additionally, the Altair Community contains a robust library of all the new features, workflows, and enhancements included in the release. For more information, visit www.altair.com/simulation-2021/.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Altair's new electronic system design toolset includes thermal simulation of PCB components

Complete Altair HyperWorks workflow supporting topology optimization modeling and meshing

Simulation-driven design of a steering wheel with polyurethane foam manufacturing analysis

Altair (PRNewsfoto/Altair)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altair-announces-comprehensive-electronic-system-design-capabilities--accelerates-development-of-smarter-connected-products-301225135.html

SOURCE Altair


