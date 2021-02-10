OTC Markets Group Welcomes Blackstone Minerals Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Blackstone Minerals Ltd. (ASX: BSX; OTCQX: BLSTF; FRA: B9S), developer of the district scale Ta Khoa Project in Northern Vietnam where the company has a maiden resource and scoping study for the large-scale Ban Phuc Nickel-PGE deposit, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Blackstone Minerals Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. begins trading on OTCQX under the symbol "BLSTF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We're pleased to now be trading on the OTCQX; after many years of marketing in North America, we believe now is a great time to increase our exposure to one of the largest pools of capital in the world. Given the recent focus on the rise of Tesla and the electric vehicle revolution, we see North America becoming an important investor market for Blackstone's future green nickel battery opportunities at the Ta Khoa Nickel-Cu-PGE Project," said Scott Williamson, Managing Director of Blackstone Minerals.

About Blackstone Minerals Ltd.

Blackstone Minerals Limited is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX code: BSX) and is developing the district scale Ta Khoa Project in Northern Vietnam where the Company is drilling out the large-scale Ban Phuc Nickel-Cu-PGE deposit. The Ta Khoa Nickel-Cu-PGE Project has existing modern mine infrastructure built to International Standards including a 450ktpa processing plant and permitted mine facilities. Blackstone also owns a large land holding at the Gold Bridge project within the BC porphyry belt in British Columbia, Canada with large scale drill targets prospective for high grade gold-cobalt-copper mineralisation. In Australia, Blackstone is exploring for nickel and gold in the Eastern Goldfields and gold in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Blackstone has a board and management team with a proven track record of mineral discovery and corporate success.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

