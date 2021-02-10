>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Econic Crop Solutions Inc Announces that it has Commenced the Manufacturing and Assembly of the Next 10 Medical Cannabis Grow Pods

February 10, 2021 | About: OTCPK:ZAAG +21.67%

PR Newswire

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Econic Crop Solutions Inc, a Division of ZA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: ZAAG) is pleased to announce that it has commenced the manufacturing and assembly of the next 10 medical cannabis grow pods. Once completed, these pods will be strategically placed within the first three First Nations communities where the company's previously reported grow operations are already underway. The company-owned pod manufacturing plant is located at 7607 Edgar Industrial Drive in Red Deer, Alberta. Plant manager, Brian Cruickshank, reported that the next 10 pods are being completed sequentially with the first ones ready for deployment in early March with all 10 ready for deployment by the end of March. He further stated that the manufacturing plant is able to produce these pods at a rate of 10 per month on an ongoing basis.

As previously reported, harvesting has been underway since late January on the three pilot demonstration pods for three separate First Nations communities. The results appear to be on target with anticipated revenues of $100,000 per pod within a three month growing season. The deployment of the 10 newly assembled pods starting in early March and continuing onward illustrates exponential growth potential even within the first year of the company's operations. At the same time, the orderly and incremental rollout of grow pod facilities allows the company to fine tune the grow facilities as it expands.

When asked to provide his comments, Wade Eno, CEO of Econic stated, "The excitement amongst our First Nations business colleagues to see these grow pods come into their communities is tremendous. Our manufacturing plant could not keep up with the volume demand we are experiencing. The three communities for which we are completing the first harvest have all requested 100 pods each and new requests from other First Nations communities are being processed weekly. We believe the rollout of 10 pods per month will give us the ability to respond quickly to any challenges along the way while we look forward to revenues of $1,000,000 per quarter from each group of 10 pods."

John Morgan, President of ZA Group, stated, "I support the strategy reflected in the comments by Mr. Eno. The medical cannabis industry has seen exponential growth in the past several years and the potential in this industry remains very high. The companies experiencing the best success are those which start small and then expand in a controlled fashion from the revenues accrued. Econics has assembled the team to build and operate the grow pods, and it has a demonstrated network of enthusiastic First Nations community partners that confirms unlimited expansion potential."

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/econic-crop-solutions-inc-announces-that-it-has-commenced-the-manufacturing-and-assembly-of-the-next-10-medical-cannabis-grow-pods-301225724.html

SOURCE Econic Crop Solutions Inc


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)