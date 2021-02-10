New Tolly Group Report Ranks Wi-Fi 6 Access Points from Cambium Networks Highest for Performance Among Major Brands

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tolly Group, a premier independent testing and analysis lab, released the results of a recent benchmark testing that showed Wi-Fi 6 wireless access points from Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) outperformed competitors Aruba, Meraki (Cisco) and Ruckus in terms of performance and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

The testing showed that Cambium's Wi-Fi 6 Access Points significantly exceeded the price-performance of the other brands. Cambium acquired Xirrus in 2019 and the Wi-Fi 6 products tested combine technology from both companies. In the testing, the high density XV3-8 (8x8/4x4 MU-MIMO) AP with five total radios delivered a price-performance (Mbps per Dollar) an average 2.4X higher than comparable competitive solutions. The XV2-2 (2x2 MU-MIMO) AP demonstrated a price-performance an average of 2X higher.

"Today, high density networks are commonplace, and users need and expect a superior Wi-Fi experience at all times," said Kevin Tolly, Founder of The Tolly Group, the premier independent testing and analysis lab. "Our testing of the latest Wi-Fi 6 solutions clearly shows that Cambium's new XV3-8 and XV2-2 access points operate at a new level, by providing higher performance at a significantly lower TCO."

Specific findings from the Tolly Group report include:

XV3-8 delivered average of 2.4X price-performance of competitors

XV3-8 have average of 38% lower TCO than Aruba , Meraki and Ruckus

, Meraki and Ruckus XV3-8 delivered average of 47% higher bidirectional throughput in tri-radio mode than competitors

XV2-2 delivered average of 2X price-performance of competitors

XV2-2 had TCO 35% lower than Aruba , 49% lower than Meraki and 44% lower than Ruckus

, 49% lower than Meraki and 44% lower than Ruckus XV2-2 outperformed competitors in bidirectional and downstream throughput

"Enterprise IT and network operators no longer have to compromise between price and performance," said Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO, Cambium Networks. "As with all of the technologies in our wireless fabric portfolio of solutions, the Wi-Fi 6 access points deliver affordable quality. Schools, enterprises and service providers can now have multi-gigabit speeds without a heavy cost burden."

Cambium's Wi-Fi 6 solutions are ideal for enterprises, education, retail, smart city and hospitality deployments by delivering robust Wi-Fi performance and reliability while at the same time reducing ownership costs, as they deliver more simultaneous data streams and support more concurrent users than ever before.

"Curriculum drives the technology we choose, not the other way around," said Dr. Melanie Honeycutt, CIO, Burke County School District. "As our needs have grown over the years – from 1:1 programs, to video streaming, to remote learning – the performance and robustness of our wireless infrastructure has become critically important. The Cambium Networks Wi-Fi 6 solution managed by XMS-Cloud and EasyPass we have deployed has proven to deliver the capacity we need today and as we continue to evolve in the future."

"The deployment of Cambium Networks' Wi-Fi 6 at ITIS GALILEO GALILEI was easy and fast," said Claudio Fusà, Owner of Puntosys information system integrators in Italy. "The configuration with cnMaestro™ did not cause us any problem at all. Since the beginning, the entire WI-FI network has worked properly and with outstanding performance and no problems. End users are fully satisfied with this solution."

"COVID-19 had a significant impact on everyday life on our campus, causing students to transition from group study to working all across campus," said Teacher Ubonwan Wareekul, Head of Information Technology Pongsawadi Technical College in Thailand. These changes increased the density, mobility and coverage requirements of our wireless network. Cambium Networks was able to deliver the right solution for us with high performance Wi-Fi 6, outdoor coverage, and switch infrastructure – all managed from the cnMaestro platform."

Tests were performed in late 2020 and early 2021 and included both low and high client density environments using various traffic types. High density voice/video tests were run comparing high-performance 8x8/4x4 MU-MIMO Access Points supporting 100 clients and 2x2 MU-MIMO Access Points supporting 50 clients. Tolly engineers also calculated price-performance and 5-year TCO projections based on the hardware list price and cloud management subscription costs.

A copy of the full report with the complete test methodology and results can be downloaded from the Cambium Networks website here. Cambium Networks' enterprise Wi-Fi access points are available through Cambium's global network of partners. Check this video for an overview of the XV3-8 and Wi-Fi 6 solutions for high density networks.

Register to attend the Tolly Group Tests Wi-Fi 6: Cambium Networks Delivers Highest Performance Among Major Brands Webinar on February 17 at 10:00 AM CST.

Cambium will host its first global customer event to provide insights on the technologies that will shape the wireless roadmap for years to come. The free online event will take place at 1:00 PM US CST (UTC -6) on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 and at 8:00 AM CET (UTC +1) on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

