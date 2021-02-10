RBC Capital Markets Joins DirectBooks

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DirectBooks ™, the capital markets consortium founded to optimize global financing markets, today announced that RBC Capital Markets has joined the DirectBooks platform. Addressing inefficiencies in the marketplace across multiple communication channels, DirectBooks is simplifying the primary issuance process through the use of structured data and streamlined communications.

The DirectBooks platform first launched with deal announcement functionality for globally distributed U.S. Dollar Investment Grade issuances, offering a common set of structured deal data and document access for institutional investors. The product set will continue to expand globally with Euro deals, as well as orders and allocations functionality. Onboarding of additional dealers and institutional investors will continue to be phased in throughout 2021.

"The power of our global network continues to grow as we welcome RBC Capital Markets to the platform, and as we further expand beyond our initial founding banks," said DirectBooks CEO, Rich Kerschner.

"The creation of DirectBooks answered an urgent need for a truly integrated and digital solution to the primary issuance market," said Dan Botoff, Managing Director, Head of US Investment Grade Syndicate at RBC Capital Markets. "We're committed to providing best-in-class solutions to our clients and DirectBooks was a clear answer for us."

ABOUT DIRECTBOOKS

DirectBooks leverages its technology expertise and market knowledge to optimize global financing markets. DirectBooks provides a platform that optimizes the communications process for the primary issuance of corporate bonds by improving the efficiency and accuracy of communications between underwriters and institutional investors. DirectBooks was formed by 9 global banks, consisting of Bank of America (NYSE:NYSE:BAC), Barclays (NYSE:NYSE:BCS), BNP Paribas (FR:BNP), Citi (NYSE:NYSE:C), Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). For additional information on DirectBooks, please visit www.DirectBooks.com .

ABOUT RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

RBC Capital Markets is recognized by the most significant corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, private equity firms, and governments around the globe as an innovative, trusted partner with an in-depth expertise in capital markets, banking, and finance. We are well-established in the largest, most mature capital markets with over 7,300 employees across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region in 70 offices and 15 countries, collectively encompassing more than 80% of global investment banking activity each year.

