>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Ituran Location And Control Ltd. Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results Release And Conference Call For Wednesday, March 3, 2021

February 10, 2021 | About: STU:I4L +1.86% NAS:ITRN +6.27% FRA:I4L +5.59%

Conference Call Scheduled at 9am ET

PR Newswire

AZOUR, Israel, Feb. 10, 2021

AZOUR, Israel, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), announced that it will be releasing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

The Company will also be hosting a conference that day at 9am Eastern Time. On the call, management will review and discuss the results, and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate, call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: 1 866 860 9642
ISRAEL Dial-in Number: 03 918 0610
CANADA Dial-in Number: 1 866 485 2399
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: +972 3 918 0610
At:
9:00am Eastern Time, 6:00am Pacific Time, 4:00pm Israel Time

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

Company Contact

Udi Mizrahi

[email protected]

Deputy CEO and VP Finance, Ituran
(Israel) +972 3 557 1348

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

[email protected]

GK Investor & Public Relations

(US) +1 646 201 9246

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ituran-location-and-control-ltd-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-release-and-conference-call-for-wednesday-march-3-2021-301225793.html

SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)