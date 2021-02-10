Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) President and CEO Jay C. Horgen Bought $544,920 of Shares

President and CEO of Affiliated Managers Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jay C. Horgen (insider trades) bought 4,000 shares of AMG on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $136.23 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $544,920.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc is an asset management company. It has equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides centralized assistance in strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development and operations. Affiliated Managers Group Inc has a market cap of $6.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $142.120000 with a P/E ratio of 32.67 and P/S ratio of 3.27. The dividend yield of Affiliated Managers Group Inc stocks is 0.25%. Affiliated Managers Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.10% over the past ten years.

