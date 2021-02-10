Western Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Investment company Western Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Western Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Western Wealth Management, LLC owns 420 stocks with a total value of $656 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: QQEW, WIP, EMQQ, SIL, FXI, MRNA, MRVL, SPTM, GER, MAR, FAN, GM, RODM, ALGN, NIO, SPSB, TTWO, DKNG, ABC, AKAM, KMX, BIDU, AB, SPSM, XSD, TFI, SEDG, SCHM, MINT, ANTM, ADSK, TDOC, JD, TTD, DFS, DOW, FISV, FIS, VWO, VONG, WYNN, ZBH, SLYG, AAL, SCHA, STZ, IJK, CRWD, ICE, FHLC, EMLP,
- Added Positions: IVW, QQQ, ARKK, FYX, LMBS, VIG, FTCS, BRMK, TSLA, SPY, DIA, SPYG, AAPL, IWP, SQ, FTSM, FIXD, SLY, BA, FPE, RSP, CRM, XLK, FVD, XLV, SPLG, SPYV, BABA, PYPL, SPAB, GOOGL, DSI, IWO, ITA, NOC, CVS, FPX, SUSA, MTUM, MCD, SPMD, VBK, FSKR, NKE, NVDA, NOW, SWKS, SPEM, BWX, TMO, BSV, VUG, ARKG, GIS, TAN, PTH, DGRO, IWY, IJT, IYW, J, QCOM, XLC, XLY, XLI, SPDW, SPTS, SYK, UNH, ZTS, ADBE, AXP, DG, DD, FTEC, FDL, GE, IDXX, IXUS, ITOT, IGV, IXC, LIN, MMC, PDI, SCHD, XLE, SHW, SO, LUV, SDY, TGT, TWLO, VCSH, V, DON, DGRW, CLNC, DEO, DOCU, D, DUK, EXG, FIW, FDN, FNX, FTC, ITW, IIPR, AOR, HEFA, HYG, JKG, JKH, JKJ, JKK, EFA, IBB, IWR, MCK, NUV, PCI, SCHG, XOP, TSM, TJX, VFC, VLO, BIV, VOE, VNQ, VBR, VTIP, VXUS, VYM, VHT, VIS, WMT, WM,
- Reduced Positions: IEF, USMV, IVV, IUSG, BND, GLD, VCIT, IJH, VTI, QUAL, GBIL, LTPZ, FB, IEMG, IVE, ARKW, T, IEFA, IUSV, LQD, TIPX, SPIP, JNJ, IAU, GOVT, EFG, MSFT, HD, USHY, AGG, IWM, AMZN, IJR, LMT, PEP, CSCO, GSLC, PG, UNP, MRK, NFLX, XLU, AEP, ADP, BLK, AVGO, KO, CMCSA, XMLV, ACWV, IEI, IXN, DVY, TIP, MDT, VEA, VZ, AMGN, CB, DIS, XOM, HON, HDV, EMB, MBB, MUB, IHI, JPM, LLY, NEE, PTON, PLD, ABT, AMD, MO, BMY, CVX, CSX, FIVG, FXO, FV, IBM, RPG, SHY, IWD, IYG, NEAR, JPST, MA, XLP, XAR, SPIB, TOTL, VO, VFH, ABBV, GOOG, AMT, BAC, BX, CAT, C, COP, ED, ETN, FMB, CIBR, FXU, FSK, INTC, SPHD, SPLV, PWV, TLT, FLOT, PFF, IWF, ITB, KEY, KMB, ORLY, PFE, ROKU, RDS.A, SCHB, XLF, MDY, SPYD, SBUX, UPS, VXF, VOO, MGV, WFC, GLDM, XEL, AMRN, NLY, BLL, BK, COF, DHI, DHR, ECL, ET, EPD, FAST, FEMS, FXH, FTA, F, GD, HCA, PGX, XSLV, BSJL, EFAV, IWB, LOW, MGA, MS, OPI, PTLC, PBT, PM, BOND, RTX, RF, SCHZ, TEVA, VTV, VEU, VCLT, VMBS, MGK, VDC, WST, ZM,
- Sold Out: ESGU, NOBL, AMAT, TDIV, ESGE, IGSB, WMB, XLNX, GDX, CCI, TXN, BSCM, ORCL, TSCO, APD, SUB, VLUE, STWD, AWK, VB, BBN, GILD, HYMB, PNC, PANW, PHYS, NBL, O, MGC, BTT, USO, JPC, CCL, TWO,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 147,003 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 295,041 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,895 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
- BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 296,190 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 291.15%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 41,811 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.56%
Western Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $84.64 and $100.87, with an estimated average price of $93.55. The stock is now traded at around $106.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 32,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote (WIP)
Western Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote. The purchase prices were between $53.98 and $58.71, with an estimated average price of $56. The stock is now traded at around $58.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 43,047 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
Western Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $77.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,794 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)
Western Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.41 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $43.72. The stock is now traded at around $44.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 23,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
Western Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $52.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Western Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.74 and $169.86, with an estimated average price of $101.66. The stock is now traded at around $179.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Western Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 291.15%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 296,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Western Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 195.64%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $154.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 36,009 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX)
Western Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP by 160.15%. The purchase prices were between $59.04 and $77.94, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $90.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 36,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Western Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 58.27%. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $51.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 82,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (BRMK)
Western Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc by 1398.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 157,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Western Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 31.62%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $849.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Western Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36.Sold Out: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Western Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $70.5 and $80.65, with an estimated average price of $77.21.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Western Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Western Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
Western Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $41.7 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $46.5.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Western Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.44 and $55.07, with an estimated average price of $54.7.Reduced: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Western Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.24%. The sale prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07. The stock is now traded at around $117.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Western Wealth Management, LLC still held 2,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Western Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.81%. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $68.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Western Wealth Management, LLC still held 73,816 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Western Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.28%. The sale prices were between $86.86 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $87.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Western Wealth Management, LLC still held 52,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Western Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 36.27%. The sale prices were between $77.49 and $88.69, with an estimated average price of $84.01. The stock is now traded at around $93.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Western Wealth Management, LLC still held 32,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
Western Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 21.56%. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Western Wealth Management, LLC still held 25,641 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Western Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.02%. The sale prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Western Wealth Management, LLC still held 18,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.
