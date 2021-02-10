>
Copperwynd Financial, LLC Buys Altabancorp, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Okta Inc, Sells Altabancorp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, DexCom Inc

February 10, 2021 | About: MELI +2.32% VYM +0.3% QQQ +0.31% V +0.01% REGN +0.98% ALTA +0.33% TEAM +1.51% OKTA +0.93% SCZ +0.17% IWO +0.63% EFA +0.3% 56N +0%

Investment company Copperwynd Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Altabancorp, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Okta Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, sells Altabancorp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, DexCom Inc, Align Technology Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Copperwynd Financial, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Copperwynd Financial, LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Copperwynd Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/copperwynd+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Copperwynd Financial, LLC
  1. Altabancorp (ALTA) - 576,670 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 70,296 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
  3. BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 64,972 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  4. BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 289,139 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 76,730 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18%
New Purchase: Altabancorp (ALTA)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in Altabancorp. The purchase prices were between $20.99 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.77%. The holding were 576,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $182.06 and $248.19, with an estimated average price of $211.77. The stock is now traded at around $248.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 29,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.86 and $285.6, with an estimated average price of $237.98. The stock is now traded at around $279.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 25,672 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $68.74, with an estimated average price of $63.26. The stock is now traded at around $71.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 61,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $336.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 9,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 34,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 356.77%. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1414.87. The stock is now traded at around $1878.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 4,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 513.11%. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $95.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 30,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 41.39%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $333.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 17,127 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,874 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 31.50%. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35. The stock is now traded at around $490.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 622 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Altabancorp (56N)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Altabancorp. The sale prices were between $17.3 and $20.2, with an estimated average price of $18.69.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $356.25.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17.7 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $18.68.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Copperwynd Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. Copperwynd Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Copperwynd Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Copperwynd Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Copperwynd Financial, LLC keeps buying

