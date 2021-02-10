Copperwynd Financial, LLC Buys Altabancorp, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Okta Inc, Sells Altabancorp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, DexCom Inc

Investment company Copperwynd Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Altabancorp, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Okta Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, sells Altabancorp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, DexCom Inc, Align Technology Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Copperwynd Financial, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Copperwynd Financial, LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ALTA, TEAM, OKTA, SCZ, IWO, EFA, REM, TLT, LQD, IVE, VOO, ISRG, HYG, MTCH,

ALTA, TEAM, OKTA, SCZ, IWO, EFA, REM, TLT, LQD, IVE, VOO, ISRG, HYG, MTCH, Added Positions: MELI, VYM, QQQ, MSFT, V, SBUX, UNH, ACN, NIO, GOOG, ZTS, NOW, DG, MSCI, REGN, IT, ADSK, ABT, MA, FB, HD, PYPL, PFE, MRK, ADBE, SPAB, PMX,

MELI, VYM, QQQ, MSFT, V, SBUX, UNH, ACN, NIO, GOOG, ZTS, NOW, DG, MSCI, REGN, IT, ADSK, ABT, MA, FB, HD, PYPL, PFE, MRK, ADBE, SPAB, PMX, Reduced Positions: ALGN, SPY, JPST, MTUM, IVV, INTC, BRK.A, TPIC, MGK, AAPL, FDX, NVDA, IBM, ALK, WBA, UNM, HST, CVX, DHR, PWR, TMO, ASML, ALXN, AMP, GLD, APTV, CVS, VLO, TGT, SWK, CSCO, COP, GOOGL, CMI, AVGO, COF, DIS, NFJ, EXG, LULU, WMT, HPQ, CF, BAC, DTE, ECL, DRI, VZ, STZ, UNP, TSN, LKQ, LOW, TRV, SWKS, CRM, ROP, MCK, PEG, JPM, SYK, TSLA, ALL,

ALGN, SPY, JPST, MTUM, IVV, INTC, BRK.A, TPIC, MGK, AAPL, FDX, NVDA, IBM, ALK, WBA, UNM, HST, CVX, DHR, PWR, TMO, ASML, ALXN, AMP, GLD, APTV, CVS, VLO, TGT, SWK, CSCO, COP, GOOGL, CMI, AVGO, COF, DIS, NFJ, EXG, LULU, WMT, HPQ, CF, BAC, DTE, ECL, DRI, VZ, STZ, UNP, TSN, LKQ, LOW, TRV, SWKS, CRM, ROP, MCK, PEG, JPM, SYK, TSLA, ALL, Sold Out: 56N, AMD, DXCM, GLDM, IWM, SHV, TIP, GBIL, PTY,

Altabancorp (ALTA) - 576,670 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 70,296 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 64,972 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 289,139 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 76,730 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18%

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in Altabancorp. The purchase prices were between $20.99 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.77%. The holding were 576,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $182.06 and $248.19, with an estimated average price of $211.77. The stock is now traded at around $248.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 29,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.86 and $285.6, with an estimated average price of $237.98. The stock is now traded at around $279.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 25,672 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $68.74, with an estimated average price of $63.26. The stock is now traded at around $71.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 61,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $336.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 9,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 34,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 356.77%. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1414.87. The stock is now traded at around $1878.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 4,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 513.11%. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $95.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 30,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 41.39%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $333.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 17,127 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,874 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 31.50%. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35. The stock is now traded at around $490.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 622 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Altabancorp. The sale prices were between $17.3 and $20.2, with an estimated average price of $18.69.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $356.25.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17.7 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $18.68.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.