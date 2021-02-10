Verus Financial Partners, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Boston Omaha Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Union Pacific Corp

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Verus Financial Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, sells Boston Omaha Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Vanguard Total International Stock, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verus Financial Partners, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Verus Financial Partners, Inc. owns 81 stocks with a total value of $584 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BSV, IXUS, MGC, DVY, IJH, BND, BNDX, KMX, PM, MO, AOR, IWD, HCA, AOA, IWF, AOM, CSX, BDN, ANTM, IWN, BLL, MMS, MDLZ, ABBV, AOK, NDAQ, SO, PII, COF, GWW, TJX, VNQI, LBAI,

BSV, IXUS, MGC, DVY, IJH, BND, BNDX, KMX, PM, MO, AOR, IWD, HCA, AOA, IWF, AOM, CSX, BDN, ANTM, IWN, BLL, MMS, MDLZ, ABBV, AOK, NDAQ, SO, PII, COF, GWW, TJX, VNQI, LBAI, Added Positions: VTI, VEU, VV, VBR, IVV, VO, D, LOW, NSC, VNQ, HD, VIG, VBK, AEP, NKE, VUG, TFC, GE,

VTI, VEU, VV, VBR, IVV, VO, D, LOW, NSC, VNQ, HD, VIG, VBK, AEP, NKE, VUG, TFC, GE, Reduced Positions: UNP, VXUS, AAPL, VB, VOO, MSFT, SHV, JPM, SPY, INTC, KO, DIS, JNJ, WMT, COST, XOM, BAC, MRK, BRK.B, DUK, PEP, PFE, VZ, MCD, CMCSA, HON, PG, T, MMM, IBM,

UNP, VXUS, AAPL, VB, VOO, MSFT, SHV, JPM, SPY, INTC, KO, DIS, JNJ, WMT, COST, XOM, BAC, MRK, BRK.B, DUK, PEP, PFE, VZ, MCD, CMCSA, HON, PG, T, MMM, IBM, Sold Out: BOMN, AMZN, SCHO, PACB, VWO, EEM, EW, IWM, GOOG, EFA, IWB, RWO, SCHC, MTB, VTV, FB, PHYS, SCHX, SCHF, KMI, DHR, LEN, BAX, FCCO, IWV, SCZ, CHD, ROP, EPD, TGT, IJS, FISV, INTU, NEE, AMGN, SCHA, SCHE, MMP, WRK, NVDA, BOKF, SFST, BSM, VONE, CSCO, BMY, EL, DE, UNH, COO, CDW, GOOGL, CAT, EQH, MET, CVS, CME, ORCL, ADBE, ALL, TRU, BIIB, FIS, EOG, ETM, MCO, NEM, ARNC, IUSV, ASML, ABT, QCOM, UNM, IYR, CVX, MSI, BPOP, WMB, V, PSX, ACWI, TIP, XRAY, VAR, TXG, SCHV, ADP, BRT, NRG, SYK, WPX, PYPL, ACN, AON, CL, LLY, KMB, NFLX, SON, TXN, ZM, IJR, CI, FTV, VT, FLEX, ARLP, LLNW, USAC, KRP, ASRV, CXW, AWF, VNOM, HPE, CERS, CELP, ACCO, BBVA, DSX, EMAN, GEN, PGEN, VNT,

For the details of Verus Financial Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/verus+financial+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 613,708 shares, 20.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5433.39% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,616,423 shares, 16.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6607.43% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 952,276 shares, 13.52% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 776,367 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 295,316 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.38%

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.52%. The holding were 952,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98. The stock is now traded at around $71.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.94%. The holding were 776,367 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.22 and $133.45, with an estimated average price of $126.68. The stock is now traded at around $139.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 277,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $102.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 215,077 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $251.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 22,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $87.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 57,124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5433.39%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $206.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.09%. The holding were 613,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6607.43%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.92%. The holding were 1,616,423 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 5101.85%. The purchase prices were between $152.54 and $175.74, with an estimated average price of $166.44. The stock is now traded at around $184.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.06%. The holding were 205,109 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 159.38%. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $157.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 295,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.88%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $391.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 73,193 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2947.84%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $220.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 42,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Omaha Corp. The sale prices were between $15.94 and $27.65, with an estimated average price of $20.47.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $11.71 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $17.1.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75.