Roof Eidam & Maycock Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ET

February 10, 2021 | About: IYW +0.7% ICF +0.79% IEMG +0.95% BIV +0.1% SPDW +0.37% VTV +0.42% WYNN +2.57% HD +0.26%

Investment company Roof Eidam & Maycock (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roof Eidam & Maycock. As of 2020Q4, Roof Eidam & Maycock owns 84 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ROOF EIDAM & MAYCOCK
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 332,821 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 261,248 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 97,449 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 76,235 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
  5. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 99,205 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $68.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,293 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Roof Eidam & Maycock added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Roof Eidam & Maycock added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.43 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $92.09.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $69.01 and $115.93, with an estimated average price of $92.58.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84.



