Boyar Asset Management Inc Buys ANGI Homeservices Inc, Mueller Water Products,, Viatris Inc, Sells Newell Brands Inc, JetBlue Airways Corp, Nasdaq Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Boyar Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ANGI Homeservices Inc, Mueller Water Products,, Viatris Inc, Starbucks Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc, sells Newell Brands Inc, JetBlue Airways Corp, Nasdaq Inc, FedEx Corp, AMC Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boyar Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Boyar Asset Management Inc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ANGI, MWA, VTRS, SBUX, DD, UNF, GOOGL,

ANGI, MWA, VTRS, SBUX, DD, UNF, GOOGL, Added Positions: IAC, BEN, ELY, HBI, CB, MHK, WU,

IAC, BEN, ELY, HBI, CB, MHK, WU, Reduced Positions: HD, MSFT, JPM, NWL, CMCSA, MDLZ, AMP, PFE, DIS, JBLU, DISCK, SMG, NDAQ, BAC, BR, INTC, JNJ, MSGN, TGT, BMY, WEN, MSGS, UPS, CSCO, ENR, AMCX, CNDT, BK, SYY, C, TWTR, QRTEA, MAR, EPC, WM, KO, MGM, TPHS, AXTA,

HD, MSFT, JPM, NWL, CMCSA, MDLZ, AMP, PFE, DIS, JBLU, DISCK, SMG, NDAQ, BAC, BR, INTC, JNJ, MSGN, TGT, BMY, WEN, MSGS, UPS, CSCO, ENR, AMCX, CNDT, BK, SYY, C, TWTR, QRTEA, MAR, EPC, WM, KO, MGM, TPHS, AXTA, Sold Out: FDX,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,391 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.68% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 30,763 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.9% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 61,595 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.73% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 33,443 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.77% Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 26,421 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28%

Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in ANGI Homeservices Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $11.59. The stock is now traded at around $16.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 106,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Mueller Water Products, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $12.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 38,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $106.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,194 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,662 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $73.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,189 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in UniFirst Corp. The purchase prices were between $163.74 and $211.69, with an estimated average price of $190.36. The stock is now traded at around $235.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,041 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $140.67. The stock is now traded at around $248.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,642 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34.