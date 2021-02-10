Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC Buys BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, Salesforce.com Inc

Investment company Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Liberty All Star Equity Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC owns 152 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPIP, STIP, FXZ, VTIP, SCHP, SPY, REM, EMQQ, ARKK, XOM, RACE, UPS, MMP, GOF, IFV, NSC, HON, TSLA, NVG, POWW, NNDM, PNNT,

SPIP, STIP, FXZ, VTIP, SCHP, SPY, REM, EMQQ, ARKK, XOM, RACE, UPS, MMP, GOF, IFV, NSC, HON, TSLA, NVG, POWW, NNDM, PNNT, Added Positions: TIP, FPE, FTCS, IAGG, FIXD, QQQ, IVW, FXR, FTSM, AGG, DGRO, MSFT, ARKW, HYLS, SQ, FMB, IVV, NRZ, WFC, CVS, RDVY, PGX, CTAS, IEMG, RQI, ARCC, UNIT, EMD, CAT, EMLP, PMM, ET, HD, IJH, CCD, ICVT, KMI, SUN, IXUS, CSQ, IEFA, JNJ, KSU, O, VZ, EXG, CHY, CWB, MMD, GDV,

TIP, FPE, FTCS, IAGG, FIXD, QQQ, IVW, FXR, FTSM, AGG, DGRO, MSFT, ARKW, HYLS, SQ, FMB, IVV, NRZ, WFC, CVS, RDVY, PGX, CTAS, IEMG, RQI, ARCC, UNIT, EMD, CAT, EMLP, PMM, ET, HD, IJH, CCD, ICVT, KMI, SUN, IXUS, CSQ, IEFA, JNJ, KSU, O, VZ, EXG, CHY, CWB, MMD, GDV, Reduced Positions: AAPL, FV, IDV, USA, ISTB, USRT, DMO, AMZN, FGB, T, FXL, VNLA, CET, IGR, UBER, DE, FDL, FDEU, PEP, FDN, FEM, BA, FGD, ADX, REGL, AMT, IJR, MRK, ABBV, TWTR, JQC, F, EPD, BST, GAB,

AAPL, FV, IDV, USA, ISTB, USRT, DMO, AMZN, FGB, T, FXL, VNLA, CET, IGR, UBER, DE, FDL, FDEU, PEP, FDN, FEM, BA, FGD, ADX, REGL, AMT, IJR, MRK, ABBV, TWTR, JQC, F, EPD, BST, GAB, Sold Out: AWP, CRM, GAM, TY, BDX, HQL, ETW, OMER, GEO, FRA, GLQ, HIO, BDJ, EVRI, VBIV, NR, WPG,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,243 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 297,544 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,092 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 52,963 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,429 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.37 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $30.75. The stock is now traded at around $31.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 39,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.06 and $104.43, with an estimated average price of $103.7. The stock is now traded at around $105.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,068 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $48.09, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 14,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 11,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 13,773 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $77.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.30%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 13,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.58%. The purchase prices were between $55.57 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.09%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 36.83%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $333.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 252.76%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,256 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX by 34.83%. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $53.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,903 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $5.26, with an estimated average price of $4.95.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in General American Investors Company Inc. The sale prices were between $32.89 and $37.22, with an estimated average price of $35.48.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tri-Continental Corp. The sale prices were between $25.32 and $29.71, with an estimated average price of $28.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tekla Life Sciences Investors. The sale prices were between $16.8 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $18.5.