Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC Buys BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, Salesforce.com Inc

February 10, 2021 | About: TIP +0.03% IAGG -0.09% FIXD +0.09% QQQ +0.31% IVW +0.3% FXR +0.63% SPIP +0% STIP -0.02% FXZ +0.33% SCHP +0.02% VTIP -0.05%

Investment company Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Liberty All Star Equity Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC owns 152 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quad-cities+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,243 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29%
  2. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 297,544 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,092 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
  4. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 52,963 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,429 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.37 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $30.75. The stock is now traded at around $31.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 39,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.06 and $104.43, with an estimated average price of $103.7. The stock is now traded at around $105.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,068 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $48.09, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 14,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 11,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 13,773 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $77.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.30%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 13,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.58%. The purchase prices were between $55.57 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.09%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 36.83%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $333.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 252.76%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,256 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX by 34.83%. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $53.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,903 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $5.26, with an estimated average price of $4.95.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02.

Sold Out: General American Investors Company Inc (GAM)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in General American Investors Company Inc. The sale prices were between $32.89 and $37.22, with an estimated average price of $35.48.

Sold Out: Tri-Continental Corp (TY)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tri-Continental Corp. The sale prices were between $25.32 and $29.71, with an estimated average price of $28.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14.

Sold Out: Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tekla Life Sciences Investors. The sale prices were between $16.8 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $18.5.



