Articles 

Altman Advisors, Inc. Buys Tesla Inc, Apple Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Templeton Global Income Fund, Digital Realty Trust Inc

February 10, 2021 | About: TSLA -2.99% AAPL +0.1% ENPH +6.22% SQ +1.68% SEDG +1.25% FIXD +0.09% BKNG +2.22% KMB +0.63% GIM +0.52% DLR -0.41% CVS +0.16% C +1.09%

Investment company Altman Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Apple Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Square Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Templeton Global Income Fund, Digital Realty Trust Inc, CVS Health Corp, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altman Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Altman Advisors, Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Altman Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altman+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Altman Advisors, Inc.
  1. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar (DFEB) - 188,299 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,453 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
  3. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,529 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.99%
  4. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 4,033 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  5. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 47,429 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $127.42. The stock is now traded at around $200.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,903 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $258.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.37 and $324.09, with an estimated average price of $276.81. The stock is now traded at around $325.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,289 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2085.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 90 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Altman Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 53.99%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $849.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 6,529 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Altman Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 37.39%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 20,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89.

Sold Out: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.13 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $5.33.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.94.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06.



