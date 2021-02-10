Altman Advisors, Inc. Buys Tesla Inc, Apple Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Templeton Global Income Fund, Digital Realty Trust Inc

Investment company Altman Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Apple Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Square Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Templeton Global Income Fund, Digital Realty Trust Inc, CVS Health Corp, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altman Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Altman Advisors, Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ENPH, SQ, SEDG, FIXD, BKNG,

ENPH, SQ, SEDG, FIXD, BKNG, Added Positions: TSLA, AAPL, AMT, GLD, DPZ, AMZN, SPY, NVDA, BDX, EA, LEN, ECL, WCN, DXCM, TDOC, LQD, T, EQIX, ILMN, ICE, SHW, HUBS, DOCU,

TSLA, AAPL, AMT, GLD, DPZ, AMZN, SPY, NVDA, BDX, EA, LEN, ECL, WCN, DXCM, TDOC, LQD, T, EQIX, ILMN, ICE, SHW, HUBS, DOCU, Reduced Positions: AVGO, ZTS, CSGP, DFEB, V, UNH, HD, O, NEE, JNJ, MA, MSFT, CHGG, CRWD, PTON, ISRG, TGT, UBER,

AVGO, ZTS, CSGP, DFEB, V, UNH, HD, O, NEE, JNJ, MA, MSFT, CHGG, CRWD, PTON, ISRG, TGT, UBER, Sold Out: KMB, GIM, DLR, CVS, CSCO, CME, GILD, AGG,

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar (DFEB) - 188,299 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,453 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,529 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.99% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 4,033 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 47,429 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $127.42. The stock is now traded at around $200.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,903 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $258.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.37 and $324.09, with an estimated average price of $276.81. The stock is now traded at around $325.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,289 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2085.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 90 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altman Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 53.99%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $849.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 6,529 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altman Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 37.39%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 20,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89.

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.13 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $5.33.

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.94.

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16.

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13.

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06.