Hamilton Wealth, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, Vanguard Utilities ETF

Investment company Hamilton Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, Boeing Co, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, sells AT&T Inc, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamilton Wealth, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Hamilton Wealth, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 83,342 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.84% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 150,298 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,384 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,366 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% Facebook Inc (FB) - 36,781 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.63%

Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $160.76, with an estimated average price of $142.02. The stock is now traded at around $184.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 49,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.61 and $22.71, with an estimated average price of $16.53. The stock is now traded at around $13.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 287,493 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $95.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,946 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.68 and $111.83, with an estimated average price of $108.82. The stock is now traded at around $107.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,663 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,385 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 122.47%. The purchase prices were between $66.13 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $71.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 150,298 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 68.22%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $215.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 30,357 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $51.91 and $71.5, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 99,001 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 61.48%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $266.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 14,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 29.26%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 134,098 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 36.31%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $849.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,862 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $12.39 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.94.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF. The sale prices were between $59.45 and $70.41, with an estimated average price of $64.3.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77.