AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC Buys II-VI Inc, Pulmonx Corp, PagerDuty Inc, Sells Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Palomar Holdings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys II-VI Inc, Pulmonx Corp, PagerDuty Inc, Terex Corp, MaxLinear Inc, sells Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Palomar Holdings Inc, Pacira BioSciences Inc, MyoKardia Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC. As of 2020Q4, AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $705 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IIVI, LUNG, PD, TEX, ARWR, APLS, ROLL, OCUL, CDNA, AEIS, SDGR, NSTG, BRKS, TPIC, SMTC, AHCO, ASAN, BL, FOLD, LMND, MEG, TPR, AMBA, LASR, VCYT, LTHM, VCEL, LSPD, LFUS, SFIX, PLNT, HCAT, CAKE, SHYF, BLFS, CYRX, EXAS, PLAN, PLCE, MASS, CRSP, SMAR, IWO,

IIVI, LUNG, PD, TEX, ARWR, APLS, ROLL, OCUL, CDNA, AEIS, SDGR, NSTG, BRKS, TPIC, SMTC, AHCO, ASAN, BL, FOLD, LMND, MEG, TPR, AMBA, LASR, VCYT, LTHM, VCEL, LSPD, LFUS, SFIX, PLNT, HCAT, CAKE, SHYF, BLFS, CYRX, EXAS, PLAN, PLCE, MASS, CRSP, SMAR, IWO, Added Positions: MXL, BOOT, MTSI, CDLX, NTRA, LSCC, VRNS, PATK, EAT, INSP, RCKT, SIBN, ENPH, TPTX, ZI, TXRH, AVLR, TECH, NET, COUP, ALGT, PLUG, SAIL, SITM, KNSL, SAIA, KRNT, CROX, FRPT, GTLS, MRTX, LAD, GDOT, SWAV, YETI, FND, SITE, NEO,

MXL, BOOT, MTSI, CDLX, NTRA, LSCC, VRNS, PATK, EAT, INSP, RCKT, SIBN, ENPH, TPTX, ZI, TXRH, AVLR, TECH, NET, COUP, ALGT, PLUG, SAIL, SITM, KNSL, SAIA, KRNT, CROX, FRPT, GTLS, MRTX, LAD, GDOT, SWAV, YETI, FND, SITE, NEO, Reduced Positions: BLDR, TREX, TPX, BLD, GNRC, ASTE, RUN, BILL, DNLI, DECK, SPT, FIVE, AMED, EYE, GSHD, NARI, NVRO, QTWO, CRNC, FIVN, WMS, CWST, HZNP, ZS, JBT, BBBY, SPWR, CHWY, ETSY, MPWR,

BLDR, TREX, TPX, BLD, GNRC, ASTE, RUN, BILL, DNLI, DECK, SPT, FIVE, AMED, EYE, GSHD, NARI, NVRO, QTWO, CRNC, FIVN, WMS, CWST, HZNP, ZS, JBT, BBBY, SPWR, CHWY, ETSY, MPWR, Sold Out: TNDM, PLMR, PCRX, MYOK, KNX, RH, IRTC, BAND, LHCG, QTS, BHVN, KBH, AZEK, ADUS, PTON, WSM, PRLB, BLMN, RAMP, VEEV, VRM, VCRA, MTOR, CRWD, POOL, MKSI, CHGG, TTD, PEN,

For the details of AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ah+lisanti+capital+growth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

MaxLinear Inc (MXL) - 456,247 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.05% Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) - 82,778 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18% Natera Inc (NTRA) - 156,938 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.94% Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) - 292,166 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.17% Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) - 62,900 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.74 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $94.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 161,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Pulmonx Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.35 and $69.02, with an estimated average price of $49.13. The stock is now traded at around $58.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 156,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.68 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $55.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 226,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Terex Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.59 and $36.74, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 266,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.82 and $85.37, with an estimated average price of $64.25. The stock is now traded at around $89.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 103,955 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $57.2, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $49.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 134,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in MaxLinear Inc by 88.05%. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $38.41, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 456,247 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc by 185.40%. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $37.79. The stock is now traded at around $58.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 259,433 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc by 183.67%. The purchase prices were between $33 and $55.04, with an estimated average price of $42.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 192,144 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 124.55%. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $146.08, with an estimated average price of $107.22. The stock is now traded at around $153.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 65,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Natera Inc by 28.94%. The purchase prices were between $66.66 and $111.74, with an estimated average price of $83.72. The stock is now traded at around $119.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 156,938 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $28.22 and $45.82, with an estimated average price of $38.8. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 292,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $86.4 and $121.75, with an estimated average price of $102.89.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Palomar Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $83.8.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $50.47 and $66.26, with an estimated average price of $58.53.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $40.76.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $335.23 and $475.72, with an estimated average price of $412.63.