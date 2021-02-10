Weil Company, Inc. Buys Trimble Inc, Akoustis Technologies Inc, Stride Inc, Sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Citigroup Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

Investment company Weil Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Trimble Inc, Akoustis Technologies Inc, Stride Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Citigroup Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Maximus Inc, National Instruments Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weil Company, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Weil Company, Inc. owns 129 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 116,457 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Public Storage (PSA) - 62,345 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 19,008 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.85% PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) - 42,359 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 29,836 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Stride Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 29,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.11. The stock is now traded at around $127.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,938 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $18.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $40, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,126 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Trimble Inc by 149.68%. The purchase prices were between $47.88 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 29,799 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc by 433.02%. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $8.78. The stock is now traded at around $17.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 87,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 134.86%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,561 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Amdocs Ltd by 34.25%. The purchase prices were between $54.96 and $70.93, with an estimated average price of $62.86. The stock is now traded at around $77.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 31,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Stratasys Ltd by 46.27%. The purchase prices were between $12.36 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $16.1. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 68,003 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 90.40%. The purchase prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.74. The stock is now traded at around $155.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,594 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13.

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $53.47, with an estimated average price of $44.51.

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.6 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $9.71.