Weil Company, Inc. Buys Trimble Inc, Akoustis Technologies Inc, Stride Inc, Sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Citigroup Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

February 10, 2021 | About: TRMB +0.05% AKTS -0.11% VZ +0.45% DOX +0.38% SSYS -0.57% VMC +1.01% LRN +0.92% IFF +9.18% GDX +0.82% SONO +1.15% MS -0.19% FREQ +5.86%

Investment company Weil Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Trimble Inc, Akoustis Technologies Inc, Stride Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Citigroup Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Maximus Inc, National Instruments Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weil Company, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Weil Company, Inc. owns 129 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Weil Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weil+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Weil Company, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 116,457 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
  2. Public Storage (PSA) - 62,345 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio.
  3. SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 19,008 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.85%
  4. PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) - 42,359 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio.
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 29,836 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
New Purchase: Stride Inc (LRN)

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Stride Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 29,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.11. The stock is now traded at around $127.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,938 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $18.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ)

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $40, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,126 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Trimble Inc by 149.68%. The purchase prices were between $47.88 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 29,799 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS)

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc by 433.02%. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $8.78. The stock is now traded at around $17.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 87,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 134.86%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,561 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Amdocs Ltd by 34.25%. The purchase prices were between $54.96 and $70.93, with an estimated average price of $62.86. The stock is now traded at around $77.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 31,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Stratasys Ltd (SSYS)

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Stratasys Ltd by 46.27%. The purchase prices were between $12.36 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $16.1. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 68,003 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 90.40%. The purchase prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.74. The stock is now traded at around $155.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,594 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Sold Out: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $53.47, with an estimated average price of $44.51.

Sold Out: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.6 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $9.71.



Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

