Cfm Wealth Partners Llc Buys Cloudflare Inc, Netflix Inc, Sprout Social Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Boeing Co, Slack Technologies Inc

Investment company Cfm Wealth Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Cloudflare Inc, Netflix Inc, Sprout Social Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Square Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Boeing Co, Slack Technologies Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Repligen Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cfm Wealth Partners Llc. As of 2020Q4, Cfm Wealth Partners Llc owns 164 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NET, SPT, LRCX, ADI, IWM, IDXX, PH, DFS, FIVE, ALLY, CHE, IJR, DIA, ACWV, IAC, FANG, PRLB, EL, DUK, LOPE, NEE, TLSS, DOMR,
- Added Positions: NFLX, NVDA, SQ, MSFT, QUAL, COST, CRM, PYPL, JNJ, KO, AMZN, HD, MA, TJX, ORLY, MCD, TWLO, SHW, SBUX, WMB, GOOG, IWR, MTUM, LOW, EXAS, USMV, HON, IGSB, IWD, ABBV, SLY, PG, GE,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, BA, FB, T, V, XOM, QQQ, MDT, DPZ, IWF, VOO, ULTA, PANW, PFPT, INTC, AMD, GILD, ROL, QCOM, C, IBM, TRGP, PFE, MRK, PSX, IWB, VYM, EEM, HDV, KMI, IDV, TSLA, ATVI, MO, CAT, TMO, TGT, PAYC, AMED, ANSS, CSGP, COP, DHR, EFA, ECL, DOW, BL, TDOC, GLOB, WMT, VEEV, FAST, NOW, HEI, INFO, RBA, TYL, VRSK, UNH, VFC, WST,
- Sold Out: WORK, BKNG, RGEN, CONN, DAL, RTX, HOMB,
These are the top 5 holdings of CFM WEALTH PARTNERS LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 339,576 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,938 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 44,011 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,219 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,341 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.75 and $86.56, with an estimated average price of $65.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 29,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $55.48, with an estimated average price of $47.77. The stock is now traded at around $75.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 31,929 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $422.01. The stock is now traded at around $528.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $228.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $74.85. The stock is now traded at around $92.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,896 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.85 and $499.87, with an estimated average price of $448.27. The stock is now traded at around $505.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 477 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 66.19%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $559.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 7,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $570.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 34.61%. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $258.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.57%. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,409 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 51.81%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87. The stock is now traded at around $359.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,184 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 36.13%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $166.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82.Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $148.08 and $206.57, with an estimated average price of $182.45.Sold Out: Conn's Inc (CONN)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Conn's Inc. The sale prices were between $9.29 and $14.04, with an estimated average price of $11.41.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.45.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of CFM WEALTH PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:
