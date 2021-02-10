Arp Americas Llc Buys IHS Markit, HMS Holdings Corp, Xilinx Inc, Sells TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Wright Medical Group NV, GCI Liberty Inc

Investment company Arp Americas Llc (Current Portfolio) buys IHS Markit, HMS Holdings Corp, Xilinx Inc, Concho Resources Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, sells TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Wright Medical Group NV, GCI Liberty Inc, Livongo Health Inc, Immunomedics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arp Americas Llc. As of 2020Q4, Arp Americas Llc owns 111 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: INFO, HMSY, XLNX, CXO, PE, WORK, OSB, PNM, IPHI, NAV, SPWH, ANH, BEAT, EIDX, TCF, CIT, WDR, MTSC, QEP, RF, WTRE, ADP, FSLR, WSM, SQ, BX, PG, LPX, CMG, AUY, PEG, PBCT, IIVI, QRVO, KHC, GPC, DRI, BDN, ADM, NGD, KMI,

INFO, HMSY, XLNX, CXO, PE, WORK, OSB, PNM, IPHI, NAV, SPWH, ANH, BEAT, EIDX, TCF, CIT, WDR, MTSC, QEP, RF, WTRE, ADP, FSLR, WSM, SQ, BX, PG, LPX, CMG, AUY, PEG, PBCT, IIVI, QRVO, KHC, GPC, DRI, BDN, ADM, NGD, KMI, Added Positions: EV, AJRD, CMI,

EV, AJRD, CMI, Reduced Positions: MXIM, BMCH, VAR, TIF, WLTW, ACIA, NGHC, FIT, MSFT, BIO, MU, DE, ORCL, LMT, WPX, BDX, TT, BBY, MDU, VMW, GIB, TSN, SIVB, CDNS, LYB, MAN, PCAR, TNET, VLO, MOH, HUBB, ADS, PDM, EGO, SPG, AMP, RS, CC, URI, BMY, LUV, ALK, DKS, HD, DELL, NHI, MCK, IBM, ARW, HP, HUN, GLPI, BTG, PODD, HBI, DBX, AJG, KAR, SPB, GEO, CTVA, VRNT, SWN, UPS, F,

MXIM, BMCH, VAR, TIF, WLTW, ACIA, NGHC, FIT, MSFT, BIO, MU, DE, ORCL, LMT, WPX, BDX, TT, BBY, MDU, VMW, GIB, TSN, SIVB, CDNS, LYB, MAN, PCAR, TNET, VLO, MOH, HUBB, ADS, PDM, EGO, SPG, AMP, RS, CC, URI, BMY, LUV, ALK, DKS, HD, DELL, NHI, MCK, IBM, ARW, HP, HUN, GLPI, BTG, PODD, HBI, DBX, AJG, KAR, SPB, GEO, CTVA, VRNT, SWN, UPS, F, Sold Out: AMTD, WMGI, GLIBA, LVGO, IMMU, ADSW, AIMT, MOBL, DLPH, JCAP, VSLR, RST, TCO, NBL, LRCX, LOW, GNRC, AMAT, PRU, TTWO, PYPL, CSGP, SNX, CVS, KLAC, KMB, TSCO, AGR, ABC, CMC, STN, UFPI, WERN, BJ, CAH, DECK, EA, MUR, PFE, LOPE, BAX, PENN, PWR, SWX, UNH, HCA, GMED, TPH, ABT, SAM, CPB, CACC, GIS, ORLY, PKG, RHI, SRE, SNA, BGS, HZNP, BILL, LUMN, DLB, HRC, LXP, MDT, NDAQ, PHM, STX, GDOT, HII, LITE, DOW, AVT, BRKS, CTXS, CAG, COP, INGR, DY, FMC, FL, KBH, MET, PPL, SNPS, SYY, KMPR, EHTH, RGA, EPAM, ZM, AOS, ACN, ADBE, ABG, BWA, EAT, CNQ, NNN, FHI, GD, HCSG, ICUI, JBHT, MCD, MED, MS, QDEL, SON, LULU, FTNT, SBRA, NOW, MUSA, SYNH, PRAH, BHF, AVYA, CBT, CLX, CUZ, EPR, RE, HOLX, IMO, JCOM, LAMR, MKSI, SPGI, NUE, OHI, ASGN, BPOP, PFG, PGR, WRK, SMG, SKYW, TROW, TKR, WWE, WEX, XRX, FAF, FN, LPLA, VAC, BERY, ESNT, AFL, AEL, AN, AVA, CCJ, CCL, CRI, CNP, CTSH, DXC, CPRT, DLTR, LCII, EOG, EXR, FCN, GPK, EQC, HE, NSIT, IDCC, LNC, MPW, NOC, NUS, PII, POWI, SSD, STLD, STE, THO, KBR, TDC, ENSG, HBM, RP, BAH, QLYS, RH, PBF, SFM, CTRE, STOR, SEDG, ENR, AA, ATH, FOXA, ERF, FLR, MRO, COMM, UNIT, CADE,

For the details of ARP AMERICAS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arp+americas+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) - 1,436,458 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.18% Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 784,743 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.73% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 752,461 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. New Position HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) - 1,835,871 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. New Position Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 510,611 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.85%

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $77.36 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $86.76. The stock is now traded at around $91.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.94%. The holding were 752,461 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $30.47. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.93%. The holding were 1,835,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $140.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 449,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Concho Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $64.53, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 1,086,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.41 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $16.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 4,204,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $42.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 1,267,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Eaton Vance Corp by 13216.33%. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $69.14, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $71.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 918,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 18918.81%. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $40.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 1,166,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.98 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $30.51.

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. The sale prices were between $30.24 and $30.3, with an estimated average price of $30.27.