Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Buys CI Financial Corp, Open Text Corp, Sells Manulife Financial Corp, Magna International Inc, Hudbay Minerals Inc

February 10, 2021 | About: CIXX -1.66% OTEX +0.3% HBM +5.26%

Investment company Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys CI Financial Corp, Open Text Corp, sells Manulife Financial Corp, Magna International Inc, Hudbay Minerals Inc, Brookfield Property Partners LP, Canadian Natural Resources during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management. As of 2020Q4, Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management owns 29 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scheer%2C+rowlett+%26+associates+investment+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.
  1. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,210,200 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
  2. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,183,291 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%
  3. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,753,977 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84%
  4. TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 1,684,310 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.12%
  5. Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 609,091 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06%
New Purchase: CI Financial Corp (CIXX)

Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management initiated holding in CI Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $12.91. The stock is now traded at around $13.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 2,377,126 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Open Text Corp (OTEX)

Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management initiated holding in Open Text Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $49.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 104,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)

Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management sold out a holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc. The sale prices were between $4.18 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $5.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. keeps buying

