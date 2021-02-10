Covenant Partners, LLC Buys AdaptHealth Corp, Novartis AG, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Sells JPMorgan Chase, The Aarons Co Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

Investment company Covenant Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys AdaptHealth Corp, Novartis AG, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Honeywell International Inc, Total SE, sells JPMorgan Chase, The Aarons Co Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Altria Group Inc, Smith & Nephew PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covenant Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Covenant Partners, LLC owns 179 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AHCO, ENTG, EV, SF, SON, EMN, ITT, SAIA, MORN, SEE, TTEK, SABR, FNB,

AHCO, ENTG, EV, SF, SON, EMN, ITT, SAIA, MORN, SEE, TTEK, SABR, FNB, Added Positions: EFV, NVS, BBVA, HON, TOT, SNA, ABB, BLK, PAYX, ASML, SBUX, HDB, V, IVW, MDT, TAK, UNP, PEP, RPM, ECL, AJG, AMP, MRK, MT, RACE, RMD, MAS, CMCSA, RYAAY, SCZ, SMFG, ICLR, ABBV, CCI, GWW, DIS, INFO, PANW, NXPI, DHI, VZ, UNH, ULTA, XEL, FLEX, SYY, BCS, ALB, AAP, WEC, SJNK,

EFV, NVS, BBVA, HON, TOT, SNA, ABB, BLK, PAYX, ASML, SBUX, HDB, V, IVW, MDT, TAK, UNP, PEP, RPM, ECL, AJG, AMP, MRK, MT, RACE, RMD, MAS, CMCSA, RYAAY, SCZ, SMFG, ICLR, ABBV, CCI, GWW, DIS, INFO, PANW, NXPI, DHI, VZ, UNH, ULTA, XEL, FLEX, SYY, BCS, ALB, AAP, WEC, SJNK, Reduced Positions: IWF, BTI, PM, SAP, SNY, IWO, AAPL, LIN, AMZN, DFS, FB, DRI, IWN, NVDA, ING, ALC, POOL, CHRW, BABA, QLYS, ETSY, LW, IVE, SPLK, BAH, ADBE, IWR, ICE, BIDU, CIEN, IEX, CRM, SWKS, CHD, WST, CTAS, COO, GPN, MNST, WSM, TTWO, LII, PG, HZNP, TJX, FTNT, BUD, ENSG, PAYC, KEYS, CPRT, UBER, UNF,

IWF, BTI, PM, SAP, SNY, IWO, AAPL, LIN, AMZN, DFS, FB, DRI, IWN, NVDA, ING, ALC, POOL, CHRW, BABA, QLYS, ETSY, LW, IVE, SPLK, BAH, ADBE, IWR, ICE, BIDU, CIEN, IEX, CRM, SWKS, CHD, WST, CTAS, COO, GPN, MNST, WSM, TTWO, LII, PG, HZNP, TJX, FTNT, BUD, ENSG, PAYC, KEYS, CPRT, UBER, UNF, Sold Out: JPM, AAN, CSCO, MO, SNN, FIS, AON, BP, CVX, AXP, VMW, PUK, BCE, RJF, RTX, VAR, HII, SUI, TDY, HDS, BMRN, ATO, NBIX, PSX, KEY, STL,

For the details of Covenant Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covenant+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 157,032 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 161,808 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 57,304 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 282,801 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.24% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 90,700 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.41 and $38.53, with an estimated average price of $31.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 26,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.72 and $99.03, with an estimated average price of $87.54. The stock is now traded at around $96.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in Stifel Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.55 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $56.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $69.14, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $71.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sonoco Products Co. The purchase prices were between $48.89 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $56.28. The stock is now traded at around $60.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $78.61, with an estimated average price of $70.06. The stock is now traded at around $78.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC added to a holding in Novartis AG by 90.53%. The purchase prices were between $78.07 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $87.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 19,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC added to a holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 133.63%. The purchase prices were between $2.62 and $5.21, with an estimated average price of $3.86. The stock is now traded at around $5.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 230,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 74.67%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $202.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC added to a holding in Total SE by 108.94%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 25,077 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 46.67%. The purchase prices were between $148.12 and $182.08, with an estimated average price of $167.5. The stock is now traded at around $189.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,894 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC added to a holding in ABB Ltd by 35.46%. The purchase prices were between $24.23 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 47,413 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01.

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The sale prices were between $44.29 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $51.64.

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13.

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17.

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $35.07 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $39.59.

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64.