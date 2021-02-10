Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys Merit Medical Systems Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Altabancorp, Sells Altabancorp, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, United Airlines Holdings Inc

Investment company Soltis Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Merit Medical Systems Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Altabancorp, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, sells Altabancorp, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, American Airlines Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owns 189 stocks with a total value of $430 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ALTA, MO, MDT, FDIS, LMT, AMGN, CMCSA, QCOM, CRM, UNH, PYPL, NEM, ADBE, ZM, WTM, VTV, IGSB, BIB, TTD, CARR, OTIS, HSIC, IAU, SHV, VEU, VGT, WMT, EXPR,
- Added Positions: MMSI, IJH, IVV, STIP, SNFCA, AMZN, IVW, TMO, TIP, T, SUB, IJK, AGG, CSCO, IJT, TSLA, QQQ, IBM, FB, SPY, IJS, IJJ, GOOGL, MRK, JPM, KO, PFE, NVDA, IWP, ENB, CVS, IWF, IJR, PG, NFLX, AAPL, JNJ, SCHF, GIS, BRK.B, IEFA, SO, SPG, VTR, DUK, MCD, MBB, VTI, D, PAYX, ORCL, CMP, BLK, GD, COR, FPE, IEMG, VWO, EMR, GPC, VZ, INTC, GLD, SLV, IVE, DVY, COST, VB, TLT, ABT, HD, NSC, GOOG, BSV, EFA, SHOP, FTEC, GDX, PEP, MA, BA, GS, GE, HON, F, MMM, REGN, CSX, VNQ, BAC, O,
- Reduced Positions: DON, DAL, UAL, SCHD, EFAV, AAL, PTLC, DIS, USMV, XOM, SBUX, AMAT, XLY, HAL, TROW, EEMV, BND, XLK, ZION, VCSH, IXUS, BLV, FBND, CVX, UPS, SKYW, BMY, ENPH, EMB, COF, SPLV, HDV, STZ, VO, WFC, VEA, NLY, CCL, PFF, EMLP, FC, QEP, SYK,
- Sold Out: 56N, LH, USFD, ECL, ALK, JPST, BNDX,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with MMSI. Click here to check it out.
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
For the details of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/soltis+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 397,682 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) - 666,317 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10149.45%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 131,404 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.94%
- BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 184,879 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37%
- Security National Financial Corp (SNFCA) - 2,531,696 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.36%
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Altabancorp. The purchase prices were between $20.99 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 257,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17. The stock is now traded at around $43.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 26,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.21. The stock is now traded at around $117.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.23 and $71.61, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $77.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $236.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,342 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $342.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc by 10149.45%. The purchase prices were between $42.16 and $58.11, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $59.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.52%. The holding were 666,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 142.94%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $251.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 131,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.29%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $391.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 45,261 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $103.06 and $104.43, with an estimated average price of $103.7. The stock is now traded at around $105.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 94,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.67%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3305.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 323.31%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 28,679 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Altabancorp (56N)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Altabancorp. The sale prices were between $17.3 and $20.2, with an estimated average price of $18.69.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $187.99 and $214.42, with an estimated average price of $201.28.Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.9 and $34.32, with an estimated average price of $28.62.Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $183.59 and $225.9, with an estimated average price of $209.11.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79.Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $35.71 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Soltis Investment Advisors LLC keeps buying