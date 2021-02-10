Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys Merit Medical Systems Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Altabancorp, Sells Altabancorp, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, United Airlines Holdings Inc

Investment company Soltis Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Merit Medical Systems Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Altabancorp, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, sells Altabancorp, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, American Airlines Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owns 189 stocks with a total value of $430 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ALTA, MO, MDT, FDIS, LMT, AMGN, CMCSA, QCOM, CRM, UNH, PYPL, NEM, ADBE, ZM, WTM, VTV, IGSB, BIB, TTD, CARR, OTIS, HSIC, IAU, SHV, VEU, VGT, WMT, EXPR,

ALTA, MO, MDT, FDIS, LMT, AMGN, CMCSA, QCOM, CRM, UNH, PYPL, NEM, ADBE, ZM, WTM, VTV, IGSB, BIB, TTD, CARR, OTIS, HSIC, IAU, SHV, VEU, VGT, WMT, EXPR, Added Positions: MMSI, IJH, IVV, STIP, SNFCA, AMZN, IVW, TMO, TIP, T, SUB, IJK, AGG, CSCO, IJT, TSLA, QQQ, IBM, FB, SPY, IJS, IJJ, GOOGL, MRK, JPM, KO, PFE, NVDA, IWP, ENB, CVS, IWF, IJR, PG, NFLX, AAPL, JNJ, SCHF, GIS, BRK.B, IEFA, SO, SPG, VTR, DUK, MCD, MBB, VTI, D, PAYX, ORCL, CMP, BLK, GD, COR, FPE, IEMG, VWO, EMR, GPC, VZ, INTC, GLD, SLV, IVE, DVY, COST, VB, TLT, ABT, HD, NSC, GOOG, BSV, EFA, SHOP, FTEC, GDX, PEP, MA, BA, GS, GE, HON, F, MMM, REGN, CSX, VNQ, BAC, O,

MMSI, IJH, IVV, STIP, SNFCA, AMZN, IVW, TMO, TIP, T, SUB, IJK, AGG, CSCO, IJT, TSLA, QQQ, IBM, FB, SPY, IJS, IJJ, GOOGL, MRK, JPM, KO, PFE, NVDA, IWP, ENB, CVS, IWF, IJR, PG, NFLX, AAPL, JNJ, SCHF, GIS, BRK.B, IEFA, SO, SPG, VTR, DUK, MCD, MBB, VTI, D, PAYX, ORCL, CMP, BLK, GD, COR, FPE, IEMG, VWO, EMR, GPC, VZ, INTC, GLD, SLV, IVE, DVY, COST, VB, TLT, ABT, HD, NSC, GOOG, BSV, EFA, SHOP, FTEC, GDX, PEP, MA, BA, GS, GE, HON, F, MMM, REGN, CSX, VNQ, BAC, O, Reduced Positions: DON, DAL, UAL, SCHD, EFAV, AAL, PTLC, DIS, USMV, XOM, SBUX, AMAT, XLY, HAL, TROW, EEMV, BND, XLK, ZION, VCSH, IXUS, BLV, FBND, CVX, UPS, SKYW, BMY, ENPH, EMB, COF, SPLV, HDV, STZ, VO, WFC, VEA, NLY, CCL, PFF, EMLP, FC, QEP, SYK,

DON, DAL, UAL, SCHD, EFAV, AAL, PTLC, DIS, USMV, XOM, SBUX, AMAT, XLY, HAL, TROW, EEMV, BND, XLK, ZION, VCSH, IXUS, BLV, FBND, CVX, UPS, SKYW, BMY, ENPH, EMB, COF, SPLV, HDV, STZ, VO, WFC, VEA, NLY, CCL, PFF, EMLP, FC, QEP, SYK, Sold Out: 56N, LH, USFD, ECL, ALK, JPST, BNDX,

For the details of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/soltis+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 397,682 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) - 666,317 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10149.45% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 131,404 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.94% BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 184,879 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37% Security National Financial Corp (SNFCA) - 2,531,696 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.36%

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Altabancorp. The purchase prices were between $20.99 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 257,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17. The stock is now traded at around $43.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 26,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.21. The stock is now traded at around $117.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.23 and $71.61, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $77.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $236.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,342 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $342.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc by 10149.45%. The purchase prices were between $42.16 and $58.11, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $59.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.52%. The holding were 666,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 142.94%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $251.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 131,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.29%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $391.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 45,261 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $103.06 and $104.43, with an estimated average price of $103.7. The stock is now traded at around $105.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 94,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.67%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3305.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 323.31%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 28,679 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Altabancorp. The sale prices were between $17.3 and $20.2, with an estimated average price of $18.69.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $187.99 and $214.42, with an estimated average price of $201.28.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.9 and $34.32, with an estimated average price of $28.62.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $183.59 and $225.9, with an estimated average price of $209.11.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $35.71 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.1.