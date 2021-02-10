>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys Merit Medical Systems Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Altabancorp, Sells Altabancorp, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, United Airlines Holdings Inc

February 10, 2021 | About: MMSI +0.12% IJH +0.58% IVV +0.35% STIP -0.02% AMZN -0.28% IVW +0.3% ALTA +0.33% MO +0.3% MDT +0.33% FDIS -0.43% AMGN +0.8% L -0.06%

Investment company Soltis Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Merit Medical Systems Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Altabancorp, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, sells Altabancorp, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, American Airlines Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owns 189 stocks with a total value of $430 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/soltis+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC
  1. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 397,682 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
  2. Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) - 666,317 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10149.45%
  3. BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 131,404 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.94%
  4. BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 184,879 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37%
  5. Security National Financial Corp (SNFCA) - 2,531,696 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.36%
New Purchase: Altabancorp (ALTA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Altabancorp. The purchase prices were between $20.99 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 257,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17. The stock is now traded at around $43.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 26,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.21. The stock is now traded at around $117.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.23 and $71.61, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $77.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $236.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,342 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $342.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc by 10149.45%. The purchase prices were between $42.16 and $58.11, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $59.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.52%. The holding were 666,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 142.94%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $251.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 131,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.29%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $391.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 45,261 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $103.06 and $104.43, with an estimated average price of $103.7. The stock is now traded at around $105.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 94,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.67%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3305.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 323.31%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 28,679 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Altabancorp (56N)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Altabancorp. The sale prices were between $17.3 and $20.2, with an estimated average price of $18.69.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $187.99 and $214.42, with an estimated average price of $201.28.

Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.9 and $34.32, with an estimated average price of $28.62.

Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $183.59 and $225.9, with an estimated average price of $209.11.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79.

Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $35.71 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Soltis Investment Advisors LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)