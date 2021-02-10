PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys Gildan Activewear Inc, Bank of Montreal, Enerplus Corp, Sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Lowe's Inc, FirstService Corp

Toronto, A6, based Investment company PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Gildan Activewear Inc, Bank of Montreal, Enerplus Corp, Stantec Inc, Brookfield Business Partners LP, sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Lowe's Inc, FirstService Corp, Rogers Communications Inc, Cintas Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owns 71 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GIL, BMO, STN, BBU, APTV, FNV, TER, DFS, CTLT, BLDP, BKNG, TRIL, MS, EXPE, VAC, EL, MGM, SABR, PNC, JBLU, BLMN, LVS, CZR, LSPD, WWE, RCL, CCL,

GIL, BMO, STN, BBU, APTV, FNV, TER, DFS, CTLT, BLDP, BKNG, TRIL, MS, EXPE, VAC, EL, MGM, SABR, PNC, JBLU, BLMN, LVS, CZR, LSPD, WWE, RCL, CCL, Added Positions: ERF, BNS, MFC, SU, HBM, SSRM, AGI, TU, GOLD, BAM, MGA, AEM, EXK, ENB, VMD, NTR, SILV, WCN, TD, PROF,

ERF, BNS, MFC, SU, HBM, SSRM, AGI, TU, GOLD, BAM, MGA, AEM, EXK, ENB, VMD, NTR, SILV, WCN, TD, PROF, Reduced Positions: CP, LOW, FSV, TFII, CNI, CM, SLF, DSGX, RY, QSR, AQN, TAC, CNQ, KL, CVE, TRP, SHOP, WPM, FIVE, PBA,

CP, LOW, FSV, TFII, CNI, CM, SLF, DSGX, RY, QSR, AQN, TAC, CNQ, KL, CVE, TRP, SHOP, WPM, FIVE, PBA, Sold Out: RCI, CTAS, MDC, UNP, BLD, PAAS, SYK, IBP, ZG, AMH, MA, BSX, MTH, BLDR, KBH, PGR, KMX, GGG, OTEX, WSM, PFSI, TECK, GNRC, TRI, DOOO, AMZN, ECL, LPX, NEPT, FIS, INVH,

For the details of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pcj+investment+counsel+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 154,636 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.48% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 9,912 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 177,992 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% TransAlta Corp (TAC) - 1,152,840 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.36% Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) - 308,020 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. New Position

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.17 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $27.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 308,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $76.94, with an estimated average price of $68.61. The stock is now traded at around $76.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 89,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Stantec Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.71 and $32.82, with an estimated average price of $30.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 97,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Brookfield Business Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $39.96, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $38.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $130.79, with an estimated average price of $111.37. The stock is now traded at around $148.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.83. The stock is now traded at around $123.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 10,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Enerplus Corp by 266.70%. The purchase prices were between $1.71 and $3.46, with an estimated average price of $2.44. The stock is now traded at around $4.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 2,347,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 34.01%. The purchase prices were between $40.78 and $54.04, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $55.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 124,112 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 99.96%. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $18.23, with an estimated average price of $16. The stock is now traded at around $19.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 184,621 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $14.74. The stock is now traded at around $17.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 374,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc by 65.04%. The purchase prices were between $4.18 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $5.67. The stock is now traded at around $6.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 510,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in SSR Mining Inc by 67.10%. The purchase prices were between $17.22 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $17.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 140,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $39.48 and $47.79, with an estimated average price of $44.35.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $314.55 and $368.66, with an estimated average price of $347.39.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.77 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.14.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.81.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in TopBuild Corp. The sale prices were between $153.21 and $198.78, with an estimated average price of $176.93.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $28.78 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $32.26.