Concentric Wealth Management, Llc Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, ConocoPhillips

Investment company Concentric Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concentric Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Concentric Wealth Management, Llc owns 125 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ADP, IJR, BOH, BX, MDY, QCOM, SPYG,
- Added Positions: IYW, BSV, IGSB, IEMG, IJS, DNLI, SPG, BXP, IWN, AVB, INTC, IEFA, PSA, PEAK, T, VWO, BMY, BK, CSCO, RTX, ABBV, CVS, JNJ, ORCL, BAC, AMZN, VNQ, DLR, MMM, VZ, AMGN, QQQ, SPY, VOO, BUD, O, GS, JPM, LUV, PEP, CVX, AMT, AXP, HD, IWM, CTSH, ACN, IWB, MDT, OTIS, BRK.B, SCHW, NEE,
- Reduced Positions: MA, FDX, TGT, EFA, NKE, MSFT, TSLA, COP, MAA, UNP, TJX, COST, COF, PHO, XOM, IVV, LH, XLV, STAG, ABT, RDS.A, BLK, RCL, GOOG, BAB, SCHP, SCHE, PCY, IRBT, USB, NI, HPQ, EMR, CMI, NNN, CL, ADBE, LOW,
- Sold Out: BIP,
For the details of CONCENTRIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/concentric+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CONCENTRIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 81,611 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,036 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 44,527 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 101,733 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
- Visa Inc (V) - 29,599 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
Concentric Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66. The stock is now traded at around $167.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Concentric Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Concentric Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $459.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 494 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Concentric Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.31. The stock is now traded at around $70.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH)
Concentric Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $79.51, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $85.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Concentric Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Concentric Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 292.74%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 52,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Concentric Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 130.95%. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 53,153 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Concentric Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 92.23%. The purchase prices were between $54.44 and $55.07, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 84,724 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Concentric Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $68.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 52,519 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Concentric Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 101.90%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Concentric Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 37.32%. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.52. The stock is now traded at around $102.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)
Concentric Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $42.82 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $48.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of CONCENTRIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. CONCENTRIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CONCENTRIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CONCENTRIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CONCENTRIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying