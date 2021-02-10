Concentric Wealth Management, Llc Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, ConocoPhillips

Investment company Concentric Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concentric Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Concentric Wealth Management, Llc owns 125 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 81,611 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,036 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 44,527 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 101,733 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33% Visa Inc (V) - 29,599 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%

Concentric Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66. The stock is now traded at around $167.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concentric Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concentric Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $459.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 494 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concentric Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.31. The stock is now traded at around $70.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concentric Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $79.51, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $85.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concentric Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concentric Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 292.74%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 52,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concentric Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 130.95%. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 53,153 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concentric Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 92.23%. The purchase prices were between $54.44 and $55.07, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 84,724 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concentric Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $68.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 52,519 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concentric Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 101.90%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concentric Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 37.32%. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.52. The stock is now traded at around $102.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concentric Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $42.82 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $48.86.