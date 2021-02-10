Mettler-toledo International Inc (MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala Sold $1.5 million of Shares

CFO of Mettler-toledo International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Shawn Vadala (insider trades) sold 1,287 shares of MTD on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $1194 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc supplies weighing and precision instruments to customers in the life sciences, industrial and food retail industries. Its products are laboratory scales, pipettes, pH meters, thermal analysis equipment and others. Mettler-Toledo International Inc has a market cap of $28.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $1220.000000 with a P/E ratio of 48.88 and P/S ratio of 9.57. Mettler-Toledo International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Mettler-Toledo International Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,287 shares of MTD stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $1194. The price of the stock has increased by 2.18% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Thomas P Salice sold 1,484 shares of MTD stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $1193. The price of the stock has increased by 2.26% since.

Director Robert F Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of MTD stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $1200. The price of the stock has increased by 1.67% since.

