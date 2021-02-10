>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Mettler-toledo International Inc (MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala Sold $1.5 million of Shares

February 10, 2021 | About: MTD +0.85%

CFO of Mettler-toledo International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Shawn Vadala (insider trades) sold 1,287 shares of MTD on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $1194 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc supplies weighing and precision instruments to customers in the life sciences, industrial and food retail industries. Its products are laboratory scales, pipettes, pH meters, thermal analysis equipment and others. Mettler-Toledo International Inc has a market cap of $28.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $1220.000000 with a P/E ratio of 48.88 and P/S ratio of 9.57. Mettler-Toledo International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Mettler-Toledo International Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,287 shares of MTD stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $1194. The price of the stock has increased by 2.18% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Thomas P Salice sold 1,484 shares of MTD stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $1193. The price of the stock has increased by 2.26% since.
  • Director Robert F Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of MTD stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $1200. The price of the stock has increased by 1.67% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MTD, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)