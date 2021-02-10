Roundhill Launches Streaming ETF (NYSE: SUBZ)

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments ("Roundhill") has launched the Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF (NYSE ARCA: SUBZ), the first ETF globally designed to invest in companies in the streaming sector.

"Media streaming continues to grow rapidly as more consumers abandon traditional media and subscribe to a select number of streaming services. This transition, accelerated over recent years, has taken place across multiple industries including video, audio, and even gaming," said Roundhill Investments Portfolio Manager Mario Stefanidis.

SUBZ holdings include video streaming platforms Netflix (5.96% weight) and FuboTV (4.12% weight), audio streaming platforms Spotify (5.73% weight) and Tencent Music (5.62% weight), and streaming technology companies Roku (5.96% weight) and J-Stream (5.04% weight).

The launch of SUBZ follows the successful launches of BETZ - The Sports Betting ETF and NERD - The Esports ETF, which are up +80.12% (Market) (NAV: +80.53%) and +124.67% (Market) (NAV: +124.07%) since their respective inception dates.



Since Inception (12.31.20) Since Inception (1.31.21) 1-Year (12.31.20) 1-Year (1.31.21) NERD (Market) +105.59% +124.67% +89.62% +112.54% NERD (NAV) +105.27% +124.07% +89.88% +111.36% BETZ (Market) +68.15% +80.12% N/A N/A BETZ (NAV) +68.28% +80.53% N/A N/A

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Returns less than one year are not annualized. For the most recent month-end performance, please call (855) 561-5728. You cannot invest directly in an index. Shares are bought and sold at market price (closing price), not net asset value (NAV), and are individually redeemed from the Fund. Market performance is determined using the bid/ask midpoint at 4:00pm Eastern time when the NAV is typically calculated. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About Roundhill Investments

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor focused on thematic and sector-specific investing. We create thoughtful investment products designed to help investors express their vision of the future. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the SUBZ ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website at https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etfs/SUBZ. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Streaming Companies and other companies that rely heavily on technology are particularly vulnerable to research and development costs, substantial capital requirements, product and services obsolescence, government regulation, and domestic and international competition, including competition from foreign competitors with lower production costs. Stocks of such companies, especially smaller, less-seasoned companies, may be more volatile than the overall market. Streaming Companies may face dramatic and unpredictable changes in growth rates. Streaming Companies may be targets of hacking and theft of proprietary or consumer information or disruptions in service, which could have a material adverse effect on their businesses. Fund investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, and the value of Fund shares may rise and fall more than more diversified funds. Foreign investing involves social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuation, high volatility and limited regulation risks. Emerging markets involve different and greater risks, as they are smaller, less liquid and more volatile than more developed countries. Depositary Receipts involve risks similar to those associated with investments in foreign securities, but may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying shares. Please see the prospectus for details of these and other risks.

Shares are bought and sold at market price not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Roundhill Financial Inc serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc, U.S. Bank or any of their affiliates.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC: Distributor.

