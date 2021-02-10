QVC and HSN to Debut Over 60 New Women and Minority-Owned Brands Through the Big Find International Product Search

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qurate Retail Group's QVC® US and HSN®, leaders in building brands through livestream video storytelling across multiple platforms, today announced plans to introduce more than 90 emerging brands in apparel, accessories, beauty, culinary, home décor and innovations, and electronics throughout 2021. Two-thirds of the winning brands have self-identified as either women-owned or minority-owned, reflecting QVC and HSN's commitment to developing a diverse and inclusive vendor community.

Winning brands reflect QVC and HSN's commitment to developing a diverse and inclusive vendor community.

QVC and HSN discovered the brands through The Big Find®, the retailers' second annual international search to discover entrepreneurs with the next big brand or unique product. Finalists met virtually with a panel of judges comprised of QVC and HSN merchandising leaders, program hosts, and brand founders from QVC and HSN established brands as well as return winners from The Big Find 2019, to prove that they have what it takes to bring their products to life to millions of QVC and HSN customers.

Twenty-three brands are expected to launch by the end of March, including Pili Ani and 54 Thrones (beauty); Nude Barre and Poppy + Sage (accessories); Pacific Northwest Cookie Company, Curly Girlz Candy and Pure Food by Estee (culinary); and Go Hang It! and The Strappee (home innovations). After seeing the increased demand specifically in categories like home decor, food, and electronics during the COVID-19 pandemic judges looked for product to address customers' shifting needs as well as great storytellers who are authentic and passionate about their brand. Additional Big Find brands will launch throughout Q2 and through the rest of 2021.

"Each of these entrepreneurs have moved us with their remarkable personal stories and innovative products," said Mary Campbell, Chief Merchandising Officer, Qurate Retail Group, and Chief Commerce Officer, QVC US. "We're excited to give these emerging businesses a national stage to share their stories across multiple platforms and our team members are honored at the opportunity to provide mentorship and guidance in support of their growth. As The Big Find has shown once again, the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in the US, and around the world, and we know that our customers will be inspired by these new brands."

QVC and HSN form one of the world's largest video commerce platforms, reaching more than 90 million homes in the U.S. (380 million worldwide) via broadcast channels and millions more via streaming, web, mobile, and social platforms. The brands selected through The Big Find will have the opportunity to expand their reach and relevance and share their products directly with QVC and HSN customers, reaching them across all these platforms.

The 2020 Big Find search opened in July and received record-breaking interest and international reach, in part due to the virtual format of the pitch panel sessions. More than 2,400 entries from more than 60 countries were received. The search expanded in 2020 to include four new categories – home décor, home innovations, electronics, and culinary (including food and kitchen) – based on the success of the inaugural Big Find as well as recent growth in these categories. The five 2019 categories were also included: apparel, jewelry, accessories, footwear, and beauty.

In September, 270 finalists shared their brand stories and demonstrated their products virtually to the panel of judges. More than 100 finalists received a "Big Ticket," an invitation to continue the product discovery process with QVC or HSN.

The brands launching this year follow the inaugural Big Find 2019 winners, including Mented Cosmetics, Sassy Jones, Cleo + Coco and Truth and Style, all of which sold out of items during their on-air premieres and continue to bring new products to QVC and HSN customers.

"Winning the Big Find has been an incredible experience and one that we are truly grateful for," said Charis Jones, Owner of Sassy Jones, an accessories brand and 2019 Big Find Winner. "The QVC and HSN platforms have given us the ability to reach a large audience and share the story behind our brand. The connection that this creates with the customer is unique and one that you cannot find through other retail experiences. The QVC and HSN teams have welcomed us with open arms and we are excited to continue to grow our brand together."

QVC and HSN are once again tapping the expertise of their vendor community to offer mentoring sessions for the winners of The Big Find. Founders and other leaders from such brands as Laura Geller, Peace Love World, Patricia Nash, and others are meeting with the up-and-coming entrepreneurs to answer questions, share insights, and offer coaching on live, authentic product storytelling.

The Big Find builds on QVC and HSN's foundation of launching and fostering the growth of some of today's most successful brands through the power of live video storytelling, discovery-driven shopping experiences, and loyal customer community-building. Qurate Retail Group recently announced the 2021 expansion of its Small Business Spotlight, a collaboration with the National Retail Federation (NRF) Foundation to support small businesses outside of the company's vendor base. In 2021, QVC, HSN, and sister brand Zulily are providing on-air and/or digital exposure and various other pro-bono in-kind services to 100 entrepreneurs of diverse backgrounds.

To learn more about The Big Find, search "The Big Find" on QVC.com and HSN.com.

Big Find digital assets are available at https://www.qurateretailgroup.com/media-item/big-find-2020_launches_final.

About QVC® and HSN®

QVC delivers the joy of discovery through the power of relationships. Every day, QVC engages millions of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics, and jewelry. Along the way, QVC connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, and through a joint venture in China. Worldwide, QVC engages shoppers on 13 broadcast networks reaching approximately 380 million homes and on multiple websites, mobile apps, and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter , or follow QVC on Pinterest , YouTube , or LinkedIn .

HSN delivers the thrill of discovery through inspiring her passions. HSN is a leading interactive and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names to its customers. HSN incorporates entertainment, personalities, and industry experts to provide an entirely unique shopping experience. At HSN, customers find exceptional selections in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics. HSN engages customers on two broadcast networks reaching approximately 92 million homes, and on a website, mobile apps, and social pages. HSN was founded over 40 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter , or follow HSN on Pinterest , YouTube , or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB) includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to Shop® – beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. In addition to being a world leader in video commerce, Qurate Retail Group is among the top 10 ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Digital Commerce 360) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com , follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qvc-and-hsn-to-debut-over-60-new-women-and-minority-owned-brands-through-the-big-find-international-product-search-301225498.html

SOURCE QVC and HSN