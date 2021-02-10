The Best States for Cancer Care in 2021

Minnesota received ValuePenguin.com's highest Cancer Care Score, while three states tied at the bottom.
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new ValuePenguin.com report has given Minnesota the highest rating for cancer care in the country, while three states — Wisconsin, Georgia and Oklahoma — tied at the bottom. ValuePenguin.com created a Care Score to analyze the top states for cancer care, considering the potential cost of treatment, access to care and death rates.
While there are strong and weak attributes of cancer care in every state, ValuePenguin.com analysts found two similar traits among the lowest-scoring states: high out-of-pocket maximums and the inability to qualify for cost savings on marketplace health care insurance. Here are the key findings from this report:
- Minnesota tops the country as the state with the best cancer care, earning a cancer care score of 19 points (out of a maximum of 20 points). Five states — New Mexico, Rhode Island, Arizona, Maryland and Pennsylvania — placed just below Minnesota with a score of 18, and California and Montana earned a 17. These states — along with Michigan and Alaska, which earned a 16 — have the cheapest monthly health insurance premiums compared to the rest of the U.S.
- Georgia, Oklahoma and Wisconsin placed at the bottom with a Cancer Care score of 9 points out of 20 due to the high costs of healthcare. Missouri, Wyoming, West Virginia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Texas and Tennessee also fared poorly with a Cancer care score of just 10 points out of 20. Unlike in the best-scoring states, affordability is an issue in almost all of these states.
- High Health insurance costs, high out-of-pocket maximums, and a lack of access to expanded Medicaid decreases access to cancer care: Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Missouri and Oklahoma - which scored the lowest cancer care ratings - had some of the most expensive health insurance premiums in the U.S. And in 9 out the 10 lowest scoring states, the out-of-pocket maximum is $8,550, the maximum amount allowed by law.
- States without expanded Medicaid have higher uninsured rates, and less access to cancer care: The 10 lowest scoring states haven't implemented expanded Medicaid — although Oklahoma and Missouri is set to expand later in 2021. With the exception of Tennessee, Wisconsin and Missouri, these states also have a higher than average percentage of residents who don't have any form of health insurance coverage.
According to Andrew Hurst, an Insurance Data Analyst at ValuePenguin.com, "Americans who put off getting preventative care due to worries over high healthcare costs, face the huge risk of being diagnosed with cancer at a late stage, when the disease is harder to treat, more costly and more difficult to survive." He adds, "Through this study - I aim to encourage Americans to educate themselves on the potential cost of treatment and access to care in their states, and advocate for greater access to affordable cancer care."
ValuePenguin.com developed a Care Score to evaluate states. This score combines a state's position relative to other states across five factors - the cheapest health insurance premium, the out-of-pocket maximum, the status of Medicaid expansion, the cancer death rate per 100,000 people and the number of hospitals per 100,000 people. To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/top-states-for-cancer-care
Cancer Care Score by State
Cancer
State
Cheapest
Out-Of-
Medicaid
Death
Hospitals
19
Minnesota
$265
$6,800
Yes
143.1
5.8
18
New Mexico
$313
$8,500
Yes
136.4
6.2
18
Maryland
$339
$6,650
Yes
149.9
4.8
18
Arizona
$330
$7,750
Yes
131.9
3.5
18
Pennsylvania
$343
$6,900
Yes
156.6
2.9
18
Rhode Island
$328
$6,750
Yes
151.6
2.5
17
California
$325
$8,200
Yes
135
3.9
16
Montana
$356
$8,550
Yes
140.7
8
16
Michigan
$292
$6,500
Yes
161.1
5.4
16
Alaska
$658
$6,000
Yes
141.5
4.6
15
Idaho
$467
$8,150
Yes
149.5
10.7
15
Nebraska
$527
$8,150
Yes
150.5
8.1
15
Washington
$344
$7,350
Yes
145.3
2.7
14
North Dakota
$400
$8,550
Yes
145.2
9.6
14
Hawaii
$467
$8,500
Yes
123.5
5.1
14
Kentucky
$406
$6,850
Yes
181.6
4.6
14
Arkansas
$387
$8,400
Yes
168.8
4.6
14
Indiana
$329
$8,400
Yes
165.7
4.5
14
Ohio
$311
$8,400
Yes
165.2
3.8
14
Maine
$392
$7,800
Yes
162.1
3.6
14
New Hampshire
$325
$8,500
Yes
143.7
3.5
14
Colorado
$278
$8,550
Yes
127.6
2.7
13
Iowa
$457
$8,550
Yes
155.3
7.9
13
South Carolina
$391
$8,400
No
157.3
6.3
13
Massachusetts
$344
$8,550
Yes
142.8
4.3
13
Vermont
$574
$6,700
Yes
156
3.8
13
Utah
$443
$8,550
Yes
120
3.8
13
Virginia
$392
$8,550
Yes
149.3
3.6
13
Connecticut
$479
$8,150
Yes
134.1
3.2
13
New York
$473
$8,500
Yes
138.2
2.1
13
New Jersey
$388
$8,550
Yes
141.3
2
12
Louisiana
$407
$8,550
Yes
169
9.4
12
South Dakota
$473
$8,150
No
145.2
8.6
12
Kansas
$441
$8,400
No
156.4
7.4
12
Alabama
$509
$8,150
Yes
170.4
4.8
12
Illinois
$337
$8,550
Yes
153.5
3.3
12
Delaware
$522
$6,900
Yes
159.4
3.2
12
Nevada
$352
$8,550
Yes
146.5
2.7
11
Florida
$408
$8,550
No
141.7
4.6
11
Oregon
$402
$8,550
Yes
150.6
2.3
10
Missouri
$413
$8,550
Not implemented
165.3
6
10
Wyoming
$647
$8,550
No
140.6
5.5
10
West Virginia
$508
$8,550
Yes
179.5
5.4
10
Mississippi
$419
$8,400
No
179.7
5
10
North Carolina
$373
$8,550
No
154.2
4.9
10
Texas
$381
$8,550
No
142.9
4
10
Tennessee
$428
$7,300
No
168
4
9
Oklahoma
$476
$8,550
Not implemented
178.1
6
9
Georgia
$416
$8,550
No
152.4
4.6
9
Wisconsin
$343
$8,550
No
151.5
3.3
ValuePenguin.com and its parent company, LendingTree® (NASDAQ: TREE), have a common mission: to empower consumers with tools, information, and resources to help them make smarter, more informed financial decisions.
Additional Information: https://www.valuepenguin.com/health-insurance
