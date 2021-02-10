Frost Bank Again Scores High In Greenwich Excellence Awards

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost Bank, one of the largest banks based in Texas, received 29 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards – the highest amount received nationwide for the fifth consecutive year – for providing superior service, advice and performance to small-business and middle-market banking clients.

As in previous years, Frost was the only Texas-based bank to receive national recognition for "Overall Satisfaction" and "Likelihood to Recommend" in both the middle-market and small-business banking categories.

This is the 16th consecutive year that Frost has been recognized by Greenwich Associates, the leading research-based consulting firm serving the financial services industry.

Of the 29 awards Frost received, 15 were in the middle-market segment and 14 were in the small-business segment.

"These awards are the result of all the efforts Frost Bankers make every day, but especially that they put into helping our customers manage the pandemic's economic impacts," said Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "It's nothing new for us to work hard to make our customers' lives better, but 2020 presented unique challenges. I could not be prouder of our team for responding to those challenges with our core values of integrity, caring and excellence."

Frost received Greenwich Awards in Small Business Banking for:

Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business

Best Brand – Trust

Likelihood to Recommend – National

Overall Satisfaction – National

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager – National

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – National

Cash Management – Customer Service – National

Cash Management – Ease of Product Implementation – National

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction – National

Cash Management – Product Capabilities – National

Overall Satisfaction – West Region

Likelihood to Recommend – West Region

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – West Region

Cash Management Overall Satisfaction – West Region

Frost received Greenwich Awards in Middle Market Banking for:

Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business

Best Brand – Trust

Overall Satisfaction – National

Likelihood to Recommend – National

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager – National

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – National

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction – National

Cash Management – Customer Service – National

Cash Management – Ease of Product Implementation – National

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction with CM Specialist -- National

Cash Management – Product Capabilities – National

Overall Satisfaction – West Region

Likelihood to Recommend – West Region

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – West Region

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction – West Region

Greenwich Associates based the awards on more than 23,000 interviews with executives across the country. Frost is one of only 30 out of more than 600 eligible providers that were named as national winners across a series of qualitative metrics measured by Greenwich Associates.

About Frost:

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $42.4 billion in assets at Dec. 31, 2020. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit www.frostbank.com.

