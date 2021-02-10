Lockheed Martin CFO to Speak at Barclays Industrial Select Conference

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live a presentation by Chief Financial Officer Ken Possenriede at Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, from 2:10 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. EST.

Access to the webcast will be available at: http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the presentation.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

