Digimarc Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call for Wednesday, February 24 at 5:00 p.m. ET

BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Management will also provide an update on market conditions and its execution of strategy. The company will issue financial results in a press release before the call.

Digimarc Chairman and CEO Bruce Davis and CFO Charles Beck will host the call. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and in the investor section of the company's website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company's website shortly before the call.

For those who wish to call in via telephone, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time:

Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free Number: 866-562-9934

International Number: 706-679-0638

Conference ID: 6768018

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Digimarc's investor relations team at +1 503 469 4826.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of media, including packaging, other commercial print, digital images, audio, and video. The Digimarc Platform takes industry beyond the barcode, providing innovative and comprehensive automatic identification software and services to simplify search and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency, and security. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with a growing supplier network around the world. Visit us at digimarc.com on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

