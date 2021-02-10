T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For January 2021

BALTIMORE, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.46 trillion as of January 31, 2021. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $2.8 billion in January 2021. These client transfers include $2.5 billion transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during January.

The firm's assets under management as of January 31, 2021, and for the prior year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:





As of



Preliminary(a)



(in billions)

1/31/2021

12/31/2020 U.S. mutual funds







Equity

$ 495



$ 498

Fixed income, including money market

81



79

Multi-asset(b)

214



217





790



794











Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products







Equity

392



397

Fixed income, including money market

89



89

Multi-asset(b)

193



190





674



676

Total assets under management

$ 1,464



$ 1,470



















Target date retirement products

$ 333



$ 332



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment (b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.





As of



Preliminary(a)



(in billions)

1/31/2021

12/31/2020 U.S. mutual funds







Equity and blended assets

$ 654



$ 661

Fixed income, including money market

136



133





790



794











Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products







Equity and blended assets

542



546

Fixed income, including money market

132



130





674



676

Total assets under management

$ 1,464



$ 1,470



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-january-2021-301225938.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.