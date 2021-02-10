T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For January 2021

PR Newswire
BALTIMORE, Feb. 10, 2021
BALTIMORE, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.46 trillion as of January 31, 2021. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $2.8 billion in January 2021. These client transfers include $2.5 billion transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during January.
The firm's assets under management as of January 31, 2021, and for the prior year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
1/31/2021
12/31/2020
U.S. mutual funds
Equity
$
495
$
498
Fixed income, including money market
81
79
Multi-asset(b)
214
217
790
794
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity
392
397
Fixed income, including money market
89
89
Multi-asset(b)
193
190
674
676
Total assets under management
$
1,464
$
1,470
Target date retirement products
$
333
$
332
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
Supplemental Information
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
1/31/2021
12/31/2020
U.S. mutual funds
Equity and blended assets
$
654
$
661
Fixed income, including money market
136
133
790
794
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity and blended assets
542
546
Fixed income, including money market
132
130
674
676
Total assets under management
$
1,464
$
1,470
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
