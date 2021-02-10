M&T Bank Receives Regional and National Recognition for Exceptional Customer Service to Businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank (NYSE:NYSE:MTB) has again been recognized as one of the country's top banks for businesses for delivering exceptional customer service by Greenwich Associates, the nation's top source for data and analytics about the financial services industry.

M&T earned 22 regional and national Greenwich Excellence awards and three Greenwich Best Brand awards across a wide range of categories for middle market and small business banking, according to the latest Greenwich survey results for calendar year 2020. In the small business category, M&T tied for the most with 13 Excellence Awards.

"M&T continues to deliver on its purpose to support small businesses – through both challenging and successful times – by providing solutions tailored to their individual needs," said Eric Feldstein, M&T senior vice president and head of Business Banking. "We are honored and humbled by this recognition and remain committed to helping small business succeed."

"Customers count on M&T to be there for them, and this is especially true during difficult times," said Gino Martocci, M&T executive vice president and head of Commercial Banking. "This recognition is especially gratifying, as it validates our focus on staying close to our customers and quickly meeting their needs."

Greenwich Associates interviewed more than 23,000 executives in markets across the U.S. to benchmark the quality of banking products and services in the marketplace. Of more than 600 banks evaluated, M&T Bank is among only 32 that received excellence awards in small business banking and 30 that received excellence awards in the middle market category.

Nationally, M&T Bank received Greenwich Excellence awards in:

Likelihood to Recommend – Middle Market

Likelihood to Recommend – Small Business

Overall Satisfaction with RM – Middle Market

Overall Satisfaction with RM – Small Business

Overall Satisfaction – Middle Market

Overall Satisfaction – Small Business

Cash Management Customer Service – Middle Market

Cash Management Customer Service – Small Business

Cash Management Overall Satisfaction – Middle Market

Cash Management Overall Satisfaction – Small Business

Cash Management Ease of Product Implementation – Middle Market

Cash Management Ease of Product Implementation – Small Business

Overall Satisfaction with CM Specialist – Small Business

Cash Management Product Capabilities – Small Business

RM Proactively Provides Advice – Small Business

Regionally, in the Northeast, M&T Bank received Greenwich Excellence awards in:

Overall Satisfaction – Middle Market

Overall Satisfaction – Small Business

Likelihood to Recommend – Middle Market

Likelihood to Recommend – Small Business

Cash Management Overall Satisfaction – Middle Market

Cash Management Overall Satisfaction – Small Business

RM Proactively Provides Advice – Small Business

Nationally, M&T received Greenwich Best Brand Awards in:

Trust – Middle Market

Trust – Small Business

Ease of Doing Business – Middle Market

Since 2011, M&T Bank has earned a total of 137 Greenwich Excellence awards. M&T has ranked among the Top 10 banks evaluated in the small business excellence award categories since 2009.

"The recent recognition from Greenwich is a testament of our commitment to our clients. We aim to exceed our clients' expectations and fulfill their needs while providing delightful experiences," said Aarthi Murali, M&T's chief customer experience officer. "We know our customers' needs are dynamic. We want to be there for them during their journey and the moments that matter."

M&T Bank provides a full range of banking, investment, insurance and mortgage products and services designed for businesses and their owners. The company ranks as one of the top 25 U.S.-based commercial banks, and in 2020 was named the 5th largest U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lender in the nation and number one lender in most of its larger communities, including Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Delaware, Philadelphia, Buffalo, N.Y., and Syracuse, N.Y.

Additional information on M&T Bank can be accessed at www.newsroom.mtb.com.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related and investment services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Media Contacts:



New York (excluding NYC)

Julia Berchou

(716) 842-5385

[email protected]

New Jersey, Connecticut, New York City

David Samberg

(201) 368-4515

[email protected]

Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, DC:

Scott Graham

(410) 244-4097

[email protected]

Equal Housing Lender. © 2021 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-receives-regional-and-national-recognition-for-exceptional-customer-service-to-businesses-301226042.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation