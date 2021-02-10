Generac Expands Capacity With New Manufacturing and Distribution Facility

WAUKESHA, Wis., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems today announced plans to open a new manufacturing, assembly, and distribution operation in Trenton, South Carolina. The facility will support increased demand for home standby generators and associated energy technologies, and serve as a distribution center to customers in the southeast part of the United States, creating approximately 450 new jobs over the next two years.

"With significant demand for Generac products across the country, we're excited to expand our operational capacity to accommodate the increased interest in residential power systems," said Aaron Jagdfeld, President and CEO of Generac Power Systems, Inc. "The Trenton facility is strategically located closer to our customers in the southern part of the country and has access to a local labor force capable of helping us meet growing demand while strengthening our market-leading position."

The expansion of the company's manufacturing and distribution capacity begins with the acquisition and upgrade of a 421,000-square-foot manufacturing, distribution and office facility located at 30 Industrial Park Boulevard in Trenton, conveniently located between Charleston, South Carolina; Columbia, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Atlanta. The facility is expected to be operational by the third quarter and has the capability to expand further when needed.

"We're proud to welcome Generac to the South Carolina business community and look forward to seeing all that we know they will achieve in Edgefield County," said South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. "With a workforce at its disposal that is second to none and one of the most competitive business environments in the world, we know that Generac will have the tools necessary for success."

With this increase in production and distribution capabilities, Generac is inviting individuals seeking career opportunities at the Trenton plant to learn more about Generac on its careers webpage .

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading global energy solutions company, supplying backup power and prime power systems, engine-powered and battery-powered tools and equipment, and solar energy storage systems. In 1959 our founder designed and manufactured the first affordable backup generator. 62 years later, the same dedication to innovation, quality and performance has expanded the company's industry-leading product portfolio into homes and small businesses, job sites, and industrial and mobile applications across the globe. Generac offers battery storage systems for homes, energy management systems for businesses and utilities, backup and prime power systems up to 2 megawatts, and paralleled power solutions up to 100 megawatts.

About S.C. Department of Commerce

As South Carolina's leading economic development agency, the Department of Commerce works to recruit new businesses and help existing business grow. S.C. Commerce has recruited world-class companies to South Carolina such as BMW, Boeing, Continental, Giti Tire, LPL Financial Holdings, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Samsung, Toray and Volvo Cars and also supports startups, small and existing business, innovation, and rural development initiatives. S.C. Commerce partners with the S.C. Technical College System via readySC to support workforce training and recruiting, and with the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, which provides worker training and employment opportunities within the state. With a strong international footprint, the Palmetto State has consistently been among the top in the nation for attracting jobs through foreign direct investment on a per capita basis. Additionally, the state has won the Gold or Silver Shovel Award from Area Development magazine every year since 2011. For more information, visit www.SCcommerce.com .

