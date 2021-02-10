Willis Towers Watson Proudly Sponsors The Sanford & Hall Report International Cyber Policy - March 11

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Willis Towers Watson proudly sponsor The Sanford & Hall Report. Regularly featured with an audience reach of 159+ million throughout North America and Europe, the virtual series draws on national security career experiences from 9/11 to the modern pandemic of cohosts Adriana Sanford, J.D., dual LL.M., global threats expert, and retired Rear Adm. Garry E. Hall.

"This episode of The Sanford Hall Report on International Cyber Policy is of paramount importance, as cybersecurity challenges can cripple a company," said SVP Peter Lambert at Willis Towers Watson- M&A Group.

March 11th lineup:

Dr. Lucian Cernat , Head of Global Regulatory Cooperation and International Procurement Negotiations, European Commission

, Head of Global Regulatory Cooperation and International Procurement Negotiations, European Commission Russell Harrison , Director, Government Relations, IEEE–USA

, Director, Government Relations, IEEE–USA Jeff Schermerhorn , Willis Towers Watson's Regional Leader, FINEX, Cyber/E&O

, Willis Towers Watson's Regional Leader, FINEX, Cyber/E&O Dr. Rhonda Farrell , Founder, Cyber and STEAM Global Innovation Alliance

, Founder, Cyber and STEAM Global Innovation Alliance Christine Runnegar , Board Member, Internet Security Research Group

Chilean-American influencer and Puga Ortiz attorney, Adriana Sanford is an international TV commentator, an award-winning cybersecurity law expert, and an American Program Bureau keynote to some of the world's top technology, legal, compliance, and security industry conferences, including Private Equity International's 2021 Private Fund Compliance Forum.

The host of The Admiral's Almanac, Rear Adm. Hall (USN), received a political appointment to serve as a senior director at the White House's National Security Council and as special assistant to the president for National Security Affairs. On the NSC, he was responsible for human rights, humanitarian assistance, immigration and migration, United Nations operations, and democracies.

The 2021 New Year's edition on Remote Workforce Solutions featured:

Esti Peshin , VP and GM, Cyber Division, Israel Aerospace Industries

, VP and GM, Cyber Division, Israel Aerospace Industries José M. Hernández , NASA astronaut, whose inspiring life's story is coming to Netflix in 2022

, NASA astronaut, whose inspiring life's story is coming to Netflix in 2022 Aanchal Gupta , VP, Azure Security, Microsoft

, VP, Azure Security, Microsoft James Gordon , Leader-Economic Recovery, Intel COVID-19 Pandemic Response Technology Initiative

The episodes are available at price.ou.edu/S&Hreport through The University of Oklahoma Michael F. Price College of Business at the Gene Rainbolt Graduate School of Business, where attorney Sanford serves as Acting Director of Executive Education.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. Founded in 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets.

Willis Towers Watson website is willistowerswatson.com

Sanford Hall website is sanfordhall.com

