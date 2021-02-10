Commvault's New Global Partner Organization Leadership Recognized as 2021 CRN® Channel Chiefs

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named John Tavares, Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances, Lamia Megdiche, Vice President, Partner Strategy and Programs, and Jesse Grindeland, Vice President, America's Global Partner Organization, to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious CRN® Channel Chiefs list recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.

Commvault continues to attract the best talent in the IT channel and, together, Tavares, Megdiche, and Grindeland manage the key elements of Commvault's global partner organization – worldwide and regional growth, strategy, relationship optimization, and forward-looking transformation. As the leader of Commvault's Global Partner Organization, Tavares oversees the growth of Commvault's Global Partner Organization as a whole and strengthens the company's relationships with partners worldwide. Megdiche focuses on the overall strategy of the Global Partner Organization, driving the evolution of worldwide partner programs across all routes to market and advancing and optimizing Commvault's global and regional distribution partners. Grindeland manages Commvault's partner business in the Americas, with a key focus on execution and future transformation.

"As a channel-led company, nurturing and evolving our strong partner ecosystem is critical to everything we do at Commvault, and a key priority for our Global Partner Organization led by John, Lamia, and Jesse," said Riccardo Di Blasio, Chief Revenue Officer, Commvault. "Under their leadership, we have created a simple, streamlined program with all of the critical tools, training, and innovative solutions that drive our partners' business opportunities – further strengthening our partnerships and joint success."

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

"CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry's biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success."

CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs. Most recently, Commvault was also named to CRN's list of 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2021. Learn more here.

About Commvault

Commvault is a worldwide leader in delivering data readiness, enabling customers to intelligently manage data with solutions that store, protect, optimize and use data. Commvault software automates mind-numbing IT tasks and makes data work harder for customers— so they can gain invaluable insights for their businesses. Commvault solutions work across cloud and on-premises environments, leveraging the digital tools and procedures already in use. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

