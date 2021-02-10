Peloton Adds OBGYN and Psychiatrist to Health and Wellness Advisory Council

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) today announced Dr. Heather Irobunda, MD, and Dr. Pooja Lakshmin, MD, as the newest members of the Peloton Health and Wellness Advisory Council. Dr. Irobunda, a board-certified OBGYN, and Dr. Lakshmin, a board-certified psychiatrist specializing in perinatal psychiatry, will bring their expertise in pre and postnatal care, working alongside the existing Council members who consult on product and content development, community and social impact initiatives, research projects and more.

"I found that many women focus on what they can't do during pregnancy, so my prenatal series focuses on what women can do while pregnant, and it encourages women to step into the power that comes from carrying another life," said Robin Arzón, Peloton's Head Instructor and VP of fitness programming, who announced her pregnancy in September 2020. "I'm thrilled to welcome these two women to the Council and the Peloton family, and I couldn't be more excited to work with them as we reshape how women care for their bodies and minds during this special life moment."

With Members sporting tags like #WorkingMomsOfPeloton and #Pelopreggos on their Peloton profiles, and with groups like the Official Peloton Moms Group, Peloton IVF Warriors and Peloton Breastfeeding Moms in its community, there are currently thousands of known Peloton Members at various stages of motherhood. Dr. Irobunda and Dr. Lakshmin will become key sounding boards in the ideation and creation of programs that positively impact the mental, physical and emotional wellbeing of these Members, as well as the Peloton community at large.

"I knew Robin and I would work well together, because our philosophies on exercise during pregnancy are so aligned," said Dr. Irobunda. "There is a major gap in reliable, transparent information for women to learn about their pre- and postnatal health, specifically related to exercise, and I applaud Peloton for acknowledging this and shifting the narrative around what a pregnant woman can do."

"Seeing a company like Peloton place it's resources and attention on maternal mental health, an area that impacts so many women – yet one that rarely gets talked about openly -- is truly remarkable," said Dr. Lakshmin. "Maternal mental health advocacy and community building are critical for the empowerment of both pre and postpartum women, and are an integral part of my own mission as well. I'm excited to work with the Peloton team and my fellow colleagues to help drive this combination forward even further."

The Peloton Health and Wellness Advisory Council was formed in September 2020 and is comprised of renowned doctors and medical professionals in the fields of cardiovascular medicine, cardiopulmonary exercise, neurology and neuroscience, and now, obstetrics, gynecology and psychiatry.

