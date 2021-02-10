>
Ally Financial to present at Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum

February 10, 2021 | About: NYSE:ALLY +0.21%

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) Chief Financial Officer Jenn LaClair will present at the Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, from approximately 9:40-10:20 a.m. ET.

A live video webcast will be available on the day of the virtual conference at http://www.ally.com/about/investor/ under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available.

About Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading digital financial-services company with $182.2 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, we are relentlessly focused on "Doing it Right" and being a trusted financial-services provider to our consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. We are one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offer a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Our award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage lending, personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, we offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Our robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

Contact:
Daniel Eller
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-5216
[email protected]

Jillian Palash
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6201
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-to-present-at-credit-suisse-virtual-financial-services-forum-301225432.html

SOURCE Ally Financial


