azValor Asset Management Buys Tecnicas Reunidas SA, Mapfre SA, Sells Elecnor SA, ENCE Energia y Celulosa SA, Applus Services SA

Investment company azValor Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Tecnicas Reunidas SA, Mapfre SA, sells Elecnor SA, ENCE Energia y Celulosa SA, Applus Services SA, Melia Hotels International SA, Acerinox SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, azValor Asset Management. As of 2020Q4, azValor Asset Management owns 27 stocks with a total value of $47 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Tubacex SA (TUB) - 3,493,431 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Tecnicas Reunidas SA (TRE) - 383,734 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.50% Elecnor SA (ENO) - 357,273 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.64% Galp Energia SGPS SA (GALP) - 423,121 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.80% Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings (LOG) - 150,000 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Tecnicas Reunidas SA by 76.50%. The purchase prices were between $6.66 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $9.24. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 383,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Mapfre SA by 60.76%. The purchase prices were between $1.28 and $1.76, with an estimated average price of $1.52. The stock is now traded at around $1.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 418,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.

azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in ENCE Energia y Celulosa SA. The sale prices were between $1.87 and $3.45, with an estimated average price of $2.65.

azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Naturgy Energy Group SA. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $18.39.

azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Aena SME SA. The sale prices were between $114.2 and $148.2, with an estimated average price of $132.65.

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Elecnor SA by 29.64%. The sale prices were between $8.7 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.08%. azValor Asset Management still held 357,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Applus Services SA by 61.02%. The sale prices were between $6.35 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $7.69. The stock is now traded at around $8.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.17%. azValor Asset Management still held 92,461 shares as of 2020-12-31.

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Melia Hotels International SA by 33.86%. The sale prices were between $3.01 and $5.92, with an estimated average price of $4.5. The stock is now traded at around $6.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.53%. azValor Asset Management still held 407,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Acerinox SA by 76.26%. The sale prices were between $6.75 and $9.27, with an estimated average price of $8.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.566000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. azValor Asset Management still held 23,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Bankinter SA by 30.49%. The sale prices were between $3.16 and $4.58, with an estimated average price of $3.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.983000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. azValor Asset Management still held 27,577 shares as of 2020-12-31.