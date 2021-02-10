>
Bestinfond Buys Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Peugeot SA, Sells Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Rio Tinto PLC, Andritz AG

February 10, 2021 | About: BRK.B +0.09% UG -0.75% HFG +0% WAF +0% HEI -0.19% 005930 +0% SK3 +0% LUN +0% LHN +0% FB +0.29% SE -0.68% UNVR -0.29%

Investment company Bestinfond (Current Portfolio) buys Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Peugeot SA, Lundin Mining Corp, LafargeHolcim, sells Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Rio Tinto PLC, Andritz AG, Ross Stores Inc, ABB during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bestinfond. As of 2020Q4, Bestinfond owns 75 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Bestinfond
  1. HelloFresh SE (HFG) - 1,017,389 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.99%
  2. Delivery Hero SE (DHER) - 471,835 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.87%
  3. Informa PLC (INF) - 8,352,656 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.29%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 806,439 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.35%
  5. ams AG (AMS) - 2,499,080 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.16%
New Purchase: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SK3)

Bestinfond initiated holding in Smurfit Kappa Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.7. The stock is now traded at around $39.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 824,723 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Lundin Mining Corp (LUN)

Bestinfond initiated holding in Lundin Mining Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.23 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $9.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 3,058,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: LafargeHolcim Ltd (LHN)

Bestinfond initiated holding in LafargeHolcim Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.69 and $48.62, with an estimated average price of $45.23. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 491,488 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Bestinfond initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $268.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 92,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Bestinfond initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.34. The stock is now traded at around $268.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 95,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)

Bestinfond initiated holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.59 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 927,987 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Bestinfond added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 160.62%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $239.784000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 226,902 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Peugeot SA (UG)

Bestinfond added to a holding in Peugeot SA by 966.38%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $22.74, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.442000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,290,657 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: HelloFresh SE (HFG)

Bestinfond added to a holding in HelloFresh SE by 41.99%. The purchase prices were between $41.68 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $50.56. The stock is now traded at around $72.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,017,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Siltronic AG (WAF)

Bestinfond added to a holding in Siltronic AG by 81.76%. The purchase prices were between $77.68 and $129.8, with an estimated average price of $102.23. The stock is now traded at around $144.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 301,881 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: HeidelbergCement AG (HEI)

Bestinfond added to a holding in HeidelbergCement AG by 73.98%. The purchase prices were between $48.47 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.24. The stock is now traded at around $63.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 515,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930)

Bestinfond added to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 29.35%. The purchase prices were between $56600 and $81000, with an estimated average price of $65566.7. The stock is now traded at around $82700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 806,439 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (JET)

Bestinfond sold out a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The sale prices were between $75.32 and $99.8, with an estimated average price of $84.3.

Sold Out: Andritz AG (ANDR)

Bestinfond sold out a holding in Andritz AG. The sale prices were between $26.3 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $33.17.

Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Bestinfond sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105.

Sold Out: A. P. Moller Maersk A/S (MAERSK B)

Bestinfond sold out a holding in A. P. Moller Maersk A/S. The sale prices were between $9800 and $14115, with an estimated average price of $11708.1.

Sold Out: South32 Ltd (S32)

Bestinfond sold out a holding in South32 Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.1 and $1.46, with an estimated average price of $1.28.

Sold Out: adidas AG (ADS)

Bestinfond sold out a holding in adidas AG. The sale prices were between $255 and $299.5, with an estimated average price of $279.99.

Reduced: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Bestinfond reduced to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 76.14%. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $56.54, with an estimated average price of $49.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.22%. Bestinfond still held 169,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.



