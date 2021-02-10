Gs Investments, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , ALPS Alerian MLP ETF

Investment company Gs Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Microsoft Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Amazon.com Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , ALPS Alerian MLP ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gs Investments, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Gs Investments, Inc. owns 125 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AAPL, TXN, MSFT, DIS, AMZN, HD, TMO, SYK, HON, BRK.B, ROST, ECL, PEP, BMY, LMT, MTZ, CRM, PG, AMGN, SCHW, USB, APD, EFA, IJH, TSN, WSM, SCHB, SCHX, GIS, KLAC, HSIC, SCHZ, CVS, AEP, TIP, IJR, NKTR, WMB, SCHE, BIDU, EPD, ALXN, MDU, BAC, PMD, YUM, SCHA, CLX, DRE, DOW, PM, DFS, AEE, IBM, WFC, INTC, MCD, PFE, VNQ, AZN, BLDP, VNQI, SCHM, VOO, BBY, IVV, FUN, ACWX, SQ, DAL, F, VTRS, PRU,

BABA, BSCM, UNH, ACN, XOM, Reduced Positions: FB, COST, FLRN, CNP, COP, PYPL, T, BSCL, DD,

FB, COST, FLRN, CNP, COP, PYPL, T, BSCL, DD, Sold Out: BSCK, AMLP,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,155 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. New Position Visa Inc (V) - 19,864 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 26,008 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. New Position PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 17,051 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,269 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. New Position

Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.080700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 37,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.65. The stock is now traded at around $173.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 26,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $241.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 16,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $187.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 17,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3283.026000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 926 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $487.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 6,363 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 1525.00%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $267.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.21%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 21,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.8.

Gs Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 20.32%. The sale prices were between $30.51 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $30.55. The stock is now traded at around $30.647400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Gs Investments, Inc. still held 8,847 shares as of 2020-12-31.