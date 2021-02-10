Oxford Financial Group Ltd Buys Copart Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Castle Biosciences Inc, Corcept Therapeutics Inc, Corning Inc

Investment company Oxford Financial Group Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Copart Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, Abbott Laboratories, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amazon.com Inc, sells Castle Biosciences Inc, Corcept Therapeutics Inc, Corning Inc, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Oxford Financial Group Ltd owns 207 stocks with a total value of $684 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CPRT, QQQ, QCOM, INBK, SBUX, DOV, D, SLB, TJX, WBA, GM, MMM, FNDE, VNQI, EDIV, VFH, VBR, SPEM, SMIN, SCZ, VOE, INDA, EWX, EWS, EWM, EMB, BSJL, AOM, LCTX,

CPRT, QQQ, QCOM, INBK, SBUX, DOV, D, SLB, TJX, WBA, GM, MMM, FNDE, VNQI, EDIV, VFH, VBR, SPEM, SMIN, SCZ, VOE, INDA, EWX, EWS, EWM, EMB, BSJL, AOM, LCTX, Added Positions: VTI, LLY, LEG, ABT, AMZN, IWP, IWB, IVW, SUSA, ELAN, JPM, AOA, NI, ACN, PEP, VNQ, MSFT, ADP, JNJ, CVX, CMCSA, DHR, AGG, XLV, BMY, SCHX, SCHF, SCHE, SCHD, SCHA, KO, F, MCD, GE, ABBV, FB, ET, WFC, RTX, SPG, PEG, HD, NVDA, LMT, MRK,

VTI, LLY, LEG, ABT, AMZN, IWP, IWB, IVW, SUSA, ELAN, JPM, AOA, NI, ACN, PEP, VNQ, MSFT, ADP, JNJ, CVX, CMCSA, DHR, AGG, XLV, BMY, SCHX, SCHF, SCHE, SCHD, SCHA, KO, F, MCD, GE, ABBV, FB, ET, WFC, RTX, SPG, PEG, HD, NVDA, LMT, MRK, Reduced Positions: ISRG, CSTL, MTUM, CORT, IWN, IVV, VTV, VT, FNDX, TIP, AOR, VEA, IJR, ANGL, VXF, PGR, AAPL, BRK.B, GNR, IWM, NEE, IJH, VB, VEU, EEM, ESGE, NKE, XOM, V, IBM, GOOGL, FRME, CL, BDX,

ISRG, CSTL, MTUM, CORT, IWN, IVV, VTV, VT, FNDX, TIP, AOR, VEA, IJR, ANGL, VXF, PGR, AAPL, BRK.B, GNR, IWM, NEE, IJH, VB, VEU, EEM, ESGE, NKE, XOM, V, IBM, GOOGL, FRME, CL, BDX, Sold Out: GLW, ZBH, MUR, DRTT,

For the details of OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oxford+financial+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 642,389 shares, 15.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 402,836 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 85,080 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.34% BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 351,415 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 223,136 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15%

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.34 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $116.7. The stock is now traded at around $119.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $332.189000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,709 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $105.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,385 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in First Internet Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $24.13. The stock is now traded at around $32.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,834 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $72.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 349.92%. The purchase prices were between $39.99 and $45.66, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 49,347 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 149.83%. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.7. The stock is now traded at around $125.470100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,263 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3283.026000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 795 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.10%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $86.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,478 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $31.73 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.56.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $132.1 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $145.6.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $7.04 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.37 and $2.59, with an estimated average price of $1.74.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc by 93.78%. The sale prices were between $43.6 and $73.05, with an estimated average price of $54.25. The stock is now traded at around $93.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Oxford Financial Group Ltd still held 5,394 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc by 38.66%. The sale prices were between $16.78 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $21.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Oxford Financial Group Ltd still held 206,982 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.31%. The sale prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Oxford Financial Group Ltd still held 20,199 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 24.25%. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $52.24, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Oxford Financial Group Ltd still held 38,902 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.71%. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Oxford Financial Group Ltd still held 20,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.