KBC Group NV Buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Adobe Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp

Brussels, C9, based Investment company KBC Group NV (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Comcast Corp, Linde PLC, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Adobe Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KBC Group NV. As of 2020Q4, KBC Group NV owns 1223 stocks with a total value of $21.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RPRX, LOPE, ETSY, PCG, CVNA, CDAY, SEDG, UTZ, GNRC, NET, BIGC, CACI, SNOW, PLTR, 50AA, W02A, COOP, NBHC, TCLA, REGI, HMST, GDOT, FAF, RCM, EC, 27Z1, LL, VRTV, PGRE, JRVR, SHAK, GKOS, RUN, KNSL, YETI, CHWY, TXG, PPD, DKNG, CNXC, IJH, BANC, OCN, NYT, NBR, MMSI, MAC, KOPN, KIRK, GTN, GME, ARGO, FFIN, EGAN, DCOM, CDE, BRKS, AX, BIG, BGFV, VOXX, WSO, DDD, UEC, AROC, GTLS, CSII, NEO, ITCB, IRBT, XRX, WXC1, KMPR, TPX, STC, BH, SXT, SAIA, RRGB, POWL,

RPRX, LOPE, ETSY, PCG, CVNA, CDAY, SEDG, UTZ, GNRC, NET, BIGC, CACI, SNOW, PLTR, 50AA, W02A, COOP, NBHC, TCLA, REGI, HMST, GDOT, FAF, RCM, EC, 27Z1, LL, VRTV, PGRE, JRVR, SHAK, GKOS, RUN, KNSL, YETI, CHWY, TXG, PPD, DKNG, CNXC, IJH, BANC, OCN, NYT, NBR, MMSI, MAC, KOPN, KIRK, GTN, GME, ARGO, FFIN, EGAN, DCOM, CDE, BRKS, AX, BIG, BGFV, VOXX, WSO, DDD, UEC, AROC, GTLS, CSII, NEO, ITCB, IRBT, XRX, WXC1, KMPR, TPX, STC, BH, SXT, SAIA, RRGB, POWL, Added Positions: AAPL, GOOG, JPM, CMCSA, AMZN, LIN, AMAT, FRC, NVDA, TFC, RF, LLY, PANW, BAC, CDNS, JNJ, SIVB, TMO, ANSS, GLW, FISV, MSFT, SBNY, UNH, VMW, ATVI, MS, ORCL, ZTS, BMY, GPN, MRK, ODFL, STLD, MA, AVGO, AKAM, ALL, NEM, PTC, ABT, KLAC, MMC, GM, EPAM, AMD, PPG, SBUX, SNPS, TER, VRTX, ANTM, WDAY, BABA, FTV, ALB, CSCO, IEX, MCD, MSI, WRK, SHW, FB, DHR, LH, MU, V, TTD, KNX, PH, ROP, OC, HCA, NOW, APD, SCHW, CI, NEE, MRVL, MCO, WAT, TAL, CFG, WTRG, DOV, FDX, HOLX, ITRI, NKE, AER, ZS, UBER, BRK.B, EW, EA, INTC, LNC, SPGI, BKNG, DGX, UNP, TEL, LULU, NXPI, QRVO, PYPL, SQ, CTVA, ALXN, ARW, C, CL, HPQ, TT, ICE, KSU, NTES, NFLX, PRU, STX, SYK, TCF, UPS, CMG, VRSK, CDW, YUMC, ZM, T, AME, AJG, BLL, DRI, FDS, JBL, MKTX, MLM, NYCB, REGN, RCL, SYY, TDY, CHTR, ARMK, HLT, TDOC, MMM, PLD, AFL, A, ALGN, ADM, BK, BLK, CBRE, DXCM, DPZ, FMC, FNF, FLEX, JCI, NDAQ, NUE, PNC, CRM, STT, TYL, VFC, IPGP, BR, JAZZ, BX, MELI, MSCI, TSLA, KKR, HZNP, CHGG, OKTA, ATUS, DOCU, PDD, NIO, TW, PINS, AVTR, GSX, IAC, JOBS, AGCO, AXP, AMT, AON, ADSK, BIDU, BWA, CCL, FIS, LNG, CIEN, CBSH, COP, STZ, COO, DE, DLR, DRE, DISH, EQIX, ERIE, RE, EXPD, FITB, BEN, GRMN, HD, HRL, HUM, ISBC, JOUT, LNN, MGM, MAR, MED, VTRS, NVR, NSC, OSK, PAYX, PCH, PFG, RPM, ROL, ROST, POOL, SINA, LUV, STE, TTWO, TRMB, TRN, TSN, USB, UTHR, VMC, GWW, WAB, WFC, WABC, WMB, WLTW, ZBRA, WYND, SQM, TMUS, DAL, DISCK, KMI, YNDX, MPC, ENPH, BFAM, VOYA, SAIC, BURL, RMAX, PAGP, ATHM, W, KEYS, GDDY, BKI, NVCR, TWLO, VVV, TRHC, ZLAB, COLD, LTHM, DELL, FOX, DT, PTON, SPY, AMSF, AEIS, HTH, MO, HES, AEL, AIG, AMP, APH, NLY, ARTNA, ALV, AVY, BRO, BF.B, CHRW, CSX, COG, CDZI, CWT, CPT, KMX, CNP, CERN, CINF, CTAS, CLH, CLX, CSGP, CTSH, CMA, CWCO, CTB, CPRT, CVA, CCK, CW, LIVN, DVA, EOG, ESE, EGP, EIX, EMR, PLUS, ESS, EXAS, EXC, EXPE, XOM, FFIV, FICO, CLGX, GPC, GLNG, GPORQ, EQC, HIG, PEAK, HSIC, HSKA, HBAN, ITW, JBHT, JKHY, JNPR, KEY, KRC, LKQ, MANT, MKL, MAS, MAT, MXIM, MCY, MET, MAA, MSEX, MHK, MPWR, NFG, NOV, NKTR, ES, NUAN, ORLY, PCAR, PDLI, PEG, PSA, PCYO, REG, RHI, ROK, SBAC, SLG, SAFT, SANM, SLB, SMG, SGEN, SRE, SWKS, SWK, SPWR, TGT, TTEC, TFX, THO, TIF, TOL, TSCO, WEN, UNF, UDR, UNFI, UFPI, UHS, VLO, VECO, VRSN, WM, WEC, INT, XEL, YPF, YORW, YUM, L, AAWW, CROX, MWA, SBH, EIG, BGS, DFS, MASI, ULTA, FTI, IRDM, KDP, H, TRNO, ST, STNG, PRI, VEON, NOAH, TRGP, APO, AMCX, ZG, POST, HTA, RLGY, BLUE, MNKKQ, NWSA, REXR, VEEV, GLPI, PAYC, NAVI, SFBS, ZEN, GLOB, TRUP, HUBS, LBRDA, SNR, FRPT, MOMO, CLLS, BZUN, TRU, KHC, Z, BGNE, TPIC, ZTO, GDS, INVH, HLNE, IR, BILI, NVT, CHX, PRSP, BE, ELAN, ETRN, LYFT, CCO, PNTG, OTIS,

AAPL, GOOG, JPM, CMCSA, AMZN, LIN, AMAT, FRC, NVDA, TFC, RF, LLY, PANW, BAC, CDNS, JNJ, SIVB, TMO, ANSS, GLW, FISV, MSFT, SBNY, UNH, VMW, ATVI, MS, ORCL, ZTS, BMY, GPN, MRK, ODFL, STLD, MA, AVGO, AKAM, ALL, NEM, PTC, ABT, KLAC, MMC, GM, EPAM, AMD, PPG, SBUX, SNPS, TER, VRTX, ANTM, WDAY, BABA, FTV, ALB, CSCO, IEX, MCD, MSI, WRK, SHW, FB, DHR, LH, MU, V, TTD, KNX, PH, ROP, OC, HCA, NOW, APD, SCHW, CI, NEE, MRVL, MCO, WAT, TAL, CFG, WTRG, DOV, FDX, HOLX, ITRI, NKE, AER, ZS, UBER, BRK.B, EW, EA, INTC, LNC, SPGI, BKNG, DGX, UNP, TEL, LULU, NXPI, QRVO, PYPL, SQ, CTVA, ALXN, ARW, C, CL, HPQ, TT, ICE, KSU, NTES, NFLX, PRU, STX, SYK, TCF, UPS, CMG, VRSK, CDW, YUMC, ZM, T, AME, AJG, BLL, DRI, FDS, JBL, MKTX, MLM, NYCB, REGN, RCL, SYY, TDY, CHTR, ARMK, HLT, TDOC, MMM, PLD, AFL, A, ALGN, ADM, BK, BLK, CBRE, DXCM, DPZ, FMC, FNF, FLEX, JCI, NDAQ, NUE, PNC, CRM, STT, TYL, VFC, IPGP, BR, JAZZ, BX, MELI, MSCI, TSLA, KKR, HZNP, CHGG, OKTA, ATUS, DOCU, PDD, NIO, TW, PINS, AVTR, GSX, IAC, JOBS, AGCO, AXP, AMT, AON, ADSK, BIDU, BWA, CCL, FIS, LNG, CIEN, CBSH, COP, STZ, COO, DE, DLR, DRE, DISH, EQIX, ERIE, RE, EXPD, FITB, BEN, GRMN, HD, HRL, HUM, ISBC, JOUT, LNN, MGM, MAR, MED, VTRS, NVR, NSC, OSK, PAYX, PCH, PFG, RPM, ROL, ROST, POOL, SINA, LUV, STE, TTWO, TRMB, TRN, TSN, USB, UTHR, VMC, GWW, WAB, WFC, WABC, WMB, WLTW, ZBRA, WYND, SQM, TMUS, DAL, DISCK, KMI, YNDX, MPC, ENPH, BFAM, VOYA, SAIC, BURL, RMAX, PAGP, ATHM, W, KEYS, GDDY, BKI, NVCR, TWLO, VVV, TRHC, ZLAB, COLD, LTHM, DELL, FOX, DT, PTON, SPY, AMSF, AEIS, HTH, MO, HES, AEL, AIG, AMP, APH, NLY, ARTNA, ALV, AVY, BRO, BF.B, CHRW, CSX, COG, CDZI, CWT, CPT, KMX, CNP, CERN, CINF, CTAS, CLH, CLX, CSGP, CTSH, CMA, CWCO, CTB, CPRT, CVA, CCK, CW, LIVN, DVA, EOG, ESE, EGP, EIX, EMR, PLUS, ESS, EXAS, EXC, EXPE, XOM, FFIV, FICO, CLGX, GPC, GLNG, GPORQ, EQC, HIG, PEAK, HSIC, HSKA, HBAN, ITW, JBHT, JKHY, JNPR, KEY, KRC, LKQ, MANT, MKL, MAS, MAT, MXIM, MCY, MET, MAA, MSEX, MHK, MPWR, NFG, NOV, NKTR, ES, NUAN, ORLY, PCAR, PDLI, PEG, PSA, PCYO, REG, RHI, ROK, SBAC, SLG, SAFT, SANM, SLB, SMG, SGEN, SRE, SWKS, SWK, SPWR, TGT, TTEC, TFX, THO, TIF, TOL, TSCO, WEN, UNF, UDR, UNFI, UFPI, UHS, VLO, VECO, VRSN, WM, WEC, INT, XEL, YPF, YORW, YUM, L, AAWW, CROX, MWA, SBH, EIG, BGS, DFS, MASI, ULTA, FTI, IRDM, KDP, H, TRNO, ST, STNG, PRI, VEON, NOAH, TRGP, APO, AMCX, ZG, POST, HTA, RLGY, BLUE, MNKKQ, NWSA, REXR, VEEV, GLPI, PAYC, NAVI, SFBS, ZEN, GLOB, TRUP, HUBS, LBRDA, SNR, FRPT, MOMO, CLLS, BZUN, TRU, KHC, Z, BGNE, TPIC, ZTO, GDS, INVH, HLNE, IR, BILI, NVT, CHX, PRSP, BE, ELAN, ETRN, LYFT, CCO, PNTG, OTIS, Reduced Positions: PG, ADBE, KMB, COST, WMT, TJX, BBY, ACN, CVS, CAH, KR, VZ, AOS, AMGN, CPB, ECL, WST, ABBV, CNC, HAS, PEP, PKI, BIIB, MDT, MOH, SSNC, EL, WBA, DOW, AMCR, DD, ETN, MNST, HSY, MTD, SO, EBAY, SNAP, BAX, CME, KO, IDXX, NLOK, LBTYK, ALLY, JD, CRWD, BDX, BMRN, CGNX, GIS, GNTX, GILD, MDLZ, LRCX, LOW, NRG, PFE, VAR, DIS, EVRG, PODD, TDC, DG, LYB, XYL, PNR, TWTR, SYF, ABC, AZPN, AZO, ADP, BXP, BSX, COF, CVX, CTXS, CCEP, CAG, DLTR, DUK, ILMN, JLL, K, LVS, MKC, MCK, MCHP, SKX, NLSN, VIPS, SPLK, CABO, MRNA, DDOG, CB, AEP, AVB, VIAC, INGR, DECK, D, EWBC, EQR, GATX, HRB, IBM, IFF, IP, INTU, PBCT, PXD, PLUG, PHM, RMD, SIRI, TRV, TXN, TTC, URI, WY, WYNN, ZION, EDU, LEA, JKS, MOS, IQV, WB, ANET, WMS, LBRDK, BLD, CARS, WORK, LEGN, SRCE, AES, RAMP, ARE, MDRX, IRCP, AFG, AMSC, ADI, ACGL, ARWR, AGO, ATO, AVT, BZH, BHE, BKD, BC, BG, CF, CMS, CAT, CAR, CPF, LUMN, CHKP, PLCE, CHD, COKE, DXC, CONN, CNO, ED, CORT, CR, BAP, CREE, DHI, DAR, DKS, LCII, EMN, EV, EBIX, ENS, ETR, EPR, EFX, EXR, FAST, FRT, FR, FCEL, GT, GFF, HAL, LHX, WELL, HSTM, HLF, HT, HST, HUBG, MTCH, INFO, INCY, NSIT, IPG, IRM, SJM, J, JBLU, JBSS, KFRC, KLIC, LHCG, TBI, LSCC, JEF, LXP, LBTYA, LYV, MBI, MGPI, MGRC, CASH, TAP, MYGN, NTCT, NTGR, NTAP, NWL, NDSN, NTRS, OXY, OHI, OMCL, OMC, OKE, PKE, PDCO, PTEN, MD, PVH, PLAB, PII, RL, PSMT, PWR, RYN, O, RBC, RNR, RCII, RSG, SPXC, SAFM, SNBR, DHC, SCVL, SPG, SSD, SCCO, SPTN, SUI, TEX, TTEK, TKR, RIG, RTX, UHT, VMI, VTR, VSH, VNO, WHR, WGO, WWW, WOR, XLNX, QRTEA, WU, CSIQ, FSLR, GLDD, AVAV, CXO, AWK, TGH, CIM, NFBK, AGNC, MYRG, FF, SEM, FTNT, CLNY, CIT, HPP, BAH, INN, VAC, CPRI, RXN, PSX, BLMN, AMBA, FANG, RH, CONE, TPH, AMH, KN, GWB, ENVA, MCRB, FLOW, HPE, FCPT, TEAM, EDIT, LSXMA, LSXMK, TCMD, COUP, CRSP, LW, IIPR, ATH, AQB, JHG, SAFE, ROKU, MDB, VICI, ILPT, EQH, VNE, BJ, ESTC, REZI, CVET, KTB, CHNG, NVST, CRNC, GFL, ARNC, CARR, VNT,

PG, ADBE, KMB, COST, WMT, TJX, BBY, ACN, CVS, CAH, KR, VZ, AOS, AMGN, CPB, ECL, WST, ABBV, CNC, HAS, PEP, PKI, BIIB, MDT, MOH, SSNC, EL, WBA, DOW, AMCR, DD, ETN, MNST, HSY, MTD, SO, EBAY, SNAP, BAX, CME, KO, IDXX, NLOK, LBTYK, ALLY, JD, CRWD, BDX, BMRN, CGNX, GIS, GNTX, GILD, MDLZ, LRCX, LOW, NRG, PFE, VAR, DIS, EVRG, PODD, TDC, DG, LYB, XYL, PNR, TWTR, SYF, ABC, AZPN, AZO, ADP, BXP, BSX, COF, CVX, CTXS, CCEP, CAG, DLTR, DUK, ILMN, JLL, K, LVS, MKC, MCK, MCHP, SKX, NLSN, VIPS, SPLK, CABO, MRNA, DDOG, CB, AEP, AVB, VIAC, INGR, DECK, D, EWBC, EQR, GATX, HRB, IBM, IFF, IP, INTU, PBCT, PXD, PLUG, PHM, RMD, SIRI, TRV, TXN, TTC, URI, WY, WYNN, ZION, EDU, LEA, JKS, MOS, IQV, WB, ANET, WMS, LBRDK, BLD, CARS, WORK, LEGN, SRCE, AES, RAMP, ARE, MDRX, IRCP, AFG, AMSC, ADI, ACGL, ARWR, AGO, ATO, AVT, BZH, BHE, BKD, BC, BG, CF, CMS, CAT, CAR, CPF, LUMN, CHKP, PLCE, CHD, COKE, DXC, CONN, CNO, ED, CORT, CR, BAP, CREE, DHI, DAR, DKS, LCII, EMN, EV, EBIX, ENS, ETR, EPR, EFX, EXR, FAST, FRT, FR, FCEL, GT, GFF, HAL, LHX, WELL, HSTM, HLF, HT, HST, HUBG, MTCH, INFO, INCY, NSIT, IPG, IRM, SJM, J, JBLU, JBSS, KFRC, KLIC, LHCG, TBI, LSCC, JEF, LXP, LBTYA, LYV, MBI, MGPI, MGRC, CASH, TAP, MYGN, NTCT, NTGR, NTAP, NWL, NDSN, NTRS, OXY, OHI, OMCL, OMC, OKE, PKE, PDCO, PTEN, MD, PVH, PLAB, PII, RL, PSMT, PWR, RYN, O, RBC, RNR, RCII, RSG, SPXC, SAFM, SNBR, DHC, SCVL, SPG, SSD, SCCO, SPTN, SUI, TEX, TTEK, TKR, RIG, RTX, UHT, VMI, VTR, VSH, VNO, WHR, WGO, WWW, WOR, XLNX, QRTEA, WU, CSIQ, FSLR, GLDD, AVAV, CXO, AWK, TGH, CIM, NFBK, AGNC, MYRG, FF, SEM, FTNT, CLNY, CIT, HPP, BAH, INN, VAC, CPRI, RXN, PSX, BLMN, AMBA, FANG, RH, CONE, TPH, AMH, KN, GWB, ENVA, MCRB, FLOW, HPE, FCPT, TEAM, EDIT, LSXMA, LSXMK, TCMD, COUP, CRSP, LW, IIPR, ATH, AQB, JHG, SAFE, ROKU, MDB, VICI, ILPT, EQH, VNE, BJ, ESTC, REZI, CVET, KTB, CHNG, NVST, CRNC, GFL, ARNC, CARR, VNT, Sold Out: HDS, SFM, AMTD, NATI, VER, INFY, LILAK, STOR, CHRS, WPG, WSC, NTLA, AHH, DLPH, AXL, COR, IOVA, GTXMQ, DK, TR, TIMB, HRC, HPR, BGGSQ, CMTL, OFC, CUZ, EXP, ENDP, NPO, FFG, RGR, HMN, LAZ, MDU, NAT, PBI, RPT, SLGN,

For the details of KBC Group NV's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kbc+group+nv/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,196,399 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,617,812 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.65% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 191,445 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.41% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 234,746 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.94% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,458,667 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.50%

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $48.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 83,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KBC Group NV initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $30.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.43 and $197.38, with an estimated average price of $150.68. The stock is now traded at around $228.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 77,337 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Utz Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.86 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 90,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.75 and $233.2, with an estimated average price of $215.52. The stock is now traded at around $278.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.65%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.080700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 6,617,812 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.94%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2088.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 234,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 42.28%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,614,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 46.38%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,293,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Linde PLC by 58.92%. The purchase prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.63. The stock is now traded at around $252.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 788,869 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 98.07%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13. The stock is now traded at around $106.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,657,211 shares as of 2020-12-31.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The sale prices were between $18.59 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $20.47.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in National Instruments Corp. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $43.94, with an estimated average price of $37.34.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.67 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $15.33.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.