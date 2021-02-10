>
KBC Group NV Buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Adobe Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp

February 10, 2021 | About: AAPL -0.66% GOOG +0.51% JPM +0.35% CMCSA -0.8% LIN -0.82% AMAT +0.98% RPRX -1.15% 50AA +0% ETSY -0.63% PLTR -5% U -0.44%

Brussels, C9, based Investment company KBC Group NV (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Comcast Corp, Linde PLC, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Adobe Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KBC Group NV. As of 2020Q4, KBC Group NV owns 1223 stocks with a total value of $21.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KBC Group NV's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kbc+group+nv/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KBC Group NV
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,196,399 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,617,812 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.65%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 191,445 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.41%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 234,746 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.94%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,458,667 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.50%
New Purchase: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $48.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 83,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (50AA)

KBC Group NV initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $30.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.43 and $197.38, with an estimated average price of $150.68. The stock is now traded at around $228.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 77,337 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Utz Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.86 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 90,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.75 and $233.2, with an estimated average price of $215.52. The stock is now traded at around $278.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.65%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.080700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 6,617,812 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.94%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2088.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 234,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

KBC Group NV added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 42.28%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,614,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 46.38%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,293,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Linde PLC (LIN)

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Linde PLC by 58.92%. The purchase prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.63. The stock is now traded at around $252.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 788,869 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 98.07%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13. The stock is now traded at around $106.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,657,211 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Sold Out: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The sale prices were between $18.59 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $20.47.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.

Sold Out: National Instruments Corp (NATI)

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in National Instruments Corp. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $43.94, with an estimated average price of $37.34.

Sold Out: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.67 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $15.33.

Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of KBC Group NV. Also check out:

1. KBC Group NV's Undervalued Stocks
2. KBC Group NV's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KBC Group NV's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KBC Group NV keeps buying

