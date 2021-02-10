Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Sells Alphabet Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC owns 167 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LNC, PRU, MMM, EFV,
- Added Positions: IJK, IWP, IYW, IWN, VNQI, IJJ, IVW, TGT, VIG, TNA, IJS, WDC, IJT, SCHP, SCHR, SPY, VRSN, UPS, VNQ, VWO, WMT, SPXL, VEA, MCD,
- Reduced Positions: SPYG, MUB, SLYG, IWM, MSFT, IEMG, IWO, IWF, EEM, IVV, JNJ, GOOG, SDY, BABA, AGG, XOM, CSCO, T, IEFA, IJH, CPRT, BRO, OMC, CVX, SCHM, BLK,
- Sold Out: BAM, CBRE, CME, DEO, JKHY, TRV, TJX, DVY, RLI, PSX, SCM,
For the details of Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+directions+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,345,618 shares, 25.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74%
- BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 154,525 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
- BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 384,850 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 279.84%
- SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) - 332,947 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 235,744 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.4. The stock is now traded at around $82.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 458 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.64 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $42.68. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 58 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $181.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 279.84%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $79.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.1%. The holding were 384,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.82%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 23,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 153.59%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,464 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $94.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,822 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $192.561000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $29.78 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $37.46.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $128.75.Sold Out: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $43.92 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $56.66.Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $130.18 and $163.22, with an estimated average price of $149.29.Sold Out: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $148.25 and $164.71, with an estimated average price of $158.72.Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3.
