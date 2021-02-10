Rossmore Private Capital Buys BHP Group, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, CNA Financial Corp, Wells Fargo

Investment company Rossmore Private Capital (Current Portfolio) buys BHP Group, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, CNA Financial Corp, Wells Fargo, TJX Inc, JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rossmore Private Capital. As of 2020Q4, Rossmore Private Capital owns 196 stocks with a total value of $491 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BHP, CRWD, RDS.A, HUN, STT, TD, CMA, K, VBK, BK, ALLE, MIN, 0K9A,
- Added Positions: IVV, VOO, IVW, PYPL, JPM, PFE, BMY, TELA, ZM, APD, IWP, MDT, RTX, INTC, EMR, BP, KO, SCHW, LIN, VZ, VYM, LMT, ABBV, MRK, NVS, GILD, SO, JNJ, CMCSA, HON, DUK, IJR, PEP, TFC, MMM, SBUX, COP, CVS, CFA, REGL, VLUE, VUG, CB, IBB, UNP, UL, TRV, MCD, LOW, LLY, CSCO, INKM, BA, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: MUB, VNQ, WFC, TJX, AAPL, AMZN, SPY, VB, CARR, VEA, IEFA, IWM, IWR, RWR, OTIS, V, GLD, USB, AEP, SDY, DD, VCSH, CDK, ACN, VWO, BDX, RDS.B, AMT, TMO, CRM, ISRG, EW, BLK, BRK.B, EFA, BAC, BKNG, J, DRI, CI,
- Sold Out: CNA, JD, AMD, WBA, BABA, GDX, SMH,
These are the top 5 holdings of Rossmore Private Capital
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 742,502 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 201,080 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,774 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 243,783 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 48,980 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.57%
Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.7 and $66.28, with an estimated average price of $56.26. The stock is now traded at around $69.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,405 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.08. The stock is now traded at around $229.143000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,662 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.33. The stock is now traded at around $38.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,179 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Huntsman Corp (HUN)
Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $24.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,030 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)
Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $58.48 and $76.38, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $75.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,365 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Rossmore Private Capital initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $56.83, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $59.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,252 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,680 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $282.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,057 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 30.66%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.822500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 52,177 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 185.25%. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24. The stock is now traded at around $427.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,740 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: TELA Bio Inc (TELA)
Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in TELA Bio Inc by 244.84%. The purchase prices were between $14.61 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 34,484 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Rossmore Private Capital added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41. The stock is now traded at around $252.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,760 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: CNA Financial Corp (CNA)
Rossmore Private Capital sold out a holding in CNA Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $28.8 and $38.96, with an estimated average price of $34.1. Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Rossmore Private Capital sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6. Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Rossmore Private Capital sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32. Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Rossmore Private Capital sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78. Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Rossmore Private Capital sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Rossmore Private Capital sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.
