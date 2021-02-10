Rossmore Private Capital Buys BHP Group, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, CNA Financial Corp, Wells Fargo

Investment company Rossmore Private Capital (Current Portfolio) buys BHP Group, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, CNA Financial Corp, Wells Fargo, TJX Inc, JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rossmore Private Capital. As of 2020Q4, Rossmore Private Capital owns 196 stocks with a total value of $491 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BHP, CRWD, RDS.A, HUN, STT, TD, CMA, K, VBK, BK, ALLE, MIN, 0K9A, Added Positions: IVV, VOO, IVW, PYPL, JPM, PFE, BMY, TELA, ZM, APD, IWP, MDT, RTX, INTC, EMR, BP, KO, SCHW, LIN, VZ, VYM, LMT, ABBV, MRK, NVS, GILD, SO, JNJ, CMCSA, HON, DUK, IJR, PEP, TFC, MMM, SBUX, COP, CVS, CFA, REGL, VLUE, VUG, CB, IBB, UNP, UL, TRV, MCD, LOW, LLY, CSCO, INKM, BA, XLK,

MUB, VNQ, WFC, TJX, AAPL, AMZN, SPY, VB, CARR, VEA, IEFA, IWM, IWR, RWR, OTIS, V, GLD, USB, AEP, SDY, DD, VCSH, CDK, ACN, VWO, BDX, RDS.B, AMT, TMO, CRM, ISRG, EW, BLK, BRK.B, EFA, BAC, BKNG, J, DRI, CI, Sold Out: CNA, JD, AMD, WBA, BABA, GDX, SMH,