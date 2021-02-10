Re Advisers Corp Buys Truist Financial Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Comcast Corp, Sells Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips, Wells Fargo

Arlington, VA, based Investment company Re Advisers Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Truist Financial Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Comcast Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, NuVasive Inc, sells Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips, Wells Fargo, Five9 Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Re Advisers Corp. As of 2020Q4, Re Advisers Corp owns 105 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TFC, FCX, CMCSA, NUVA, B, CHCT, CADE, EBC,

TFC, FCX, CMCSA, NUVA, B, CHCT, CADE, EBC, Added Positions: ETN, FISV, STAY,

ETN, FISV, STAY, Reduced Positions: AVY, NVDA, MSFT, HON, ABT, GOOG, FIVN, JPM, ALL, V, TWST, STAA, PFE, PH, NSTG, NXPI, MRK, MDT, VMW, CNC, CI, SWK, BAC, GS, CSX, KNSL, DD, LDOS, ABBV, CB, BMY, MTD, VICI, MCD, BSX, MANT, NOC, LUV, HD, GBCI, VZ, AIG, ULTA, FB, AMGN, AIT, TJX, DOW, C, LVS, LHCG, CORE, DE, DSGX, CACI, DLR, AVNT, FND, EBS, QTS, NVST, FBK, MEDP, NGVT, VIRT, AERI, KN, INOV, DEA, SUM, ALTR, FSS, AMN, AEIS, CBRL, CSGS, ELY, CRI, FIX, DIOD, ECPG, ENS, CFX, ITGR, ITRI, JCOM, SSB, SHEN, THS, AUB, VRNT, WERN, PRIM,

AVY, NVDA, MSFT, HON, ABT, GOOG, FIVN, JPM, ALL, V, TWST, STAA, PFE, PH, NSTG, NXPI, MRK, MDT, VMW, CNC, CI, SWK, BAC, GS, CSX, KNSL, DD, LDOS, ABBV, CB, BMY, MTD, VICI, MCD, BSX, MANT, NOC, LUV, HD, GBCI, VZ, AIG, ULTA, FB, AMGN, AIT, TJX, DOW, C, LVS, LHCG, CORE, DE, DSGX, CACI, DLR, AVNT, FND, EBS, QTS, NVST, FBK, MEDP, NGVT, VIRT, AERI, KN, INOV, DEA, SUM, ALTR, FSS, AMN, AEIS, CBRL, CSGS, ELY, CRI, FIX, DIOD, ECPG, ENS, CFX, ITGR, ITRI, JCOM, SSB, SHEN, THS, AUB, VRNT, WERN, PRIM, Sold Out: CVX, COP, WFC, MCB,

For the details of RE ADVISERS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/re+advisers+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 109,483 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 813,987 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 844,205 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47% Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) - 1,057,058 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.48% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,275,436 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.38. The stock is now traded at around $54.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,076,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 938,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 419,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in NuVasive Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $56.51, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $60.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 56,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in Barnes Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.01 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $44.37. The stock is now traded at around $52.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 54,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.76 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $47.53. The stock is now traded at around $47.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 36,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 94.44%. The purchase prices were between $102.31 and $123.25, with an estimated average price of $113.21. The stock is now traded at around $121.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 374,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Extended Stay America Inc by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $10.93 and $14.81, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 240,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Re Advisers Corp sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13.

Re Advisers Corp sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93.

Re Advisers Corp sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93.

Re Advisers Corp sold out a holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $27 and $37.7, with an estimated average price of $32.46.