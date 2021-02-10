Financial Advantage, Inc. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Comerica Inc, Sells WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR

Columbia, MD, based Investment company Financial Advantage, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Comerica Inc, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, DTE Energy Co, sells WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advantage, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Financial Advantage, Inc. owns 117 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 34,659 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.53% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 62,370 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 56,847 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,614 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 81,340 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2%

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $361335.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $56.2, with an estimated average price of $48.92. The stock is now traded at around $63.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.23 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $35.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,116 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $52.24, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $114.16 and $135.2, with an estimated average price of $124.02. The stock is now traded at around $121.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 172 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $82.92 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $89.1. The stock is now traded at around $85.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 41.60%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $49.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $227.77.

Financial Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55.

Financial Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.33.

Financial Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $14.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.99.