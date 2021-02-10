Alesco Advisors Llc Buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Boeing Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Pittsford, NY, based Investment company Alesco Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Boeing Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Tesla Inc, Nikola Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alesco Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q4, Alesco Advisors Llc owns 120 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ITM, FNDF, ADP, GOOG, IUSG, PFF, VT, Added Positions: IEMG, SCHP, IJJ, BND, FLRN, VTIP, IJK, IVW, SUB, IJT, SCHO, IWP, IJS, NYF, BRK.B, VTEB, VMBS, VCIT, SCHV, PG, VGSH, XOM, SPLG, SHYG, SHM, SCHR, IEI, DIS, MUB, MBB, IGSB, EMB, AAPL, ESGD, ESGE, ESGU, IAU,

IEFA, IJH, IJR, IVV, VEA, IWC, TIP, EFV, VO, IVE, VV, SCHH, SCHF, BSV, EFA, STIP, SPIP, VB, SCZ, SCHX, SCHM, EWX, BA, SCHA, MDY, VNQI, FLOT, VOO, VNQ, SCHC, VOE, STPZ, SPYX, SPAB, SCHE, LQD, IWO, IWN, IWM, GWX, JPM, Sold Out: BRK.A, TSLA, NKLA, SLQD,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,576,889 shares, 24.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 4,377,267 shares, 12.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.53% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,072,127 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.24% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 2,317,248 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 2,186,173 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.99%

Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.67 and $52.04, with an estimated average price of $51.27. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan. The purchase prices were between $23.78 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $27.18. The stock is now traded at around $31.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $88.69, with an estimated average price of $84.01. The stock is now traded at around $92.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66. The stock is now traded at around $166.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2088.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 127 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,433,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 84.04%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $94.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 364,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 294.10%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $79.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,188 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.21%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 33,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 82.11%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $133.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,346 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alesco Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955.

Alesco Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The sale prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Alesco Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96.

Alesco Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $13.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $20.71.